A﻿rgentina vs Australia: Everytin you need to know about di last 16 match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Many football fans eyes go dey on Argentina top striker Lionel Messi, as im go make im 1,000th appearance of im career.

Im 1,000th match go be dia Fifa World Cup Round of 16 match wit Australia today.

Na for di Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, e go shele as Argentina dey hope to dey closer to win dia third Jules Rimet trophy and Australia dey also try to reach di last eight for di first time for dia history

Di 7th time Ballon d’Or winner go win im 169th cap plus di 778 games for Barcelona and 53 matches for im current club Paris St-Germain.

If Argentina lose, e fit be di last time 35-year-old Lionel Messi go play for di World Cup.

Australian defender Harry Souttar tok ahead of today match say "We need to dey at alert to evritin. E no go come down to just one individual to stop am.

Souttar wey dem born for Aberdeen bin dey play for Scotland Youth International team.

Di Stoke City player wey be one of di surprise stars for di Group stage of di World Cup tok about Messi.

"Messi na one of di two standout players for di world [along wit Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo], and e go take time before we go see dia type again.

"But, for dis match, for 90 minutes, im go just be like one of di players wey we get to face."

Messi don score two goals for di World Cup before dem save im penalty against Poland.

Wetin di coaches tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿rgentina Coach

Meanwhile, Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni wey takeover from di 2018 World Cup for Russia dey complain say im team no get enough time to prepare for dis game.

Australia beat Denmark on Wednesday to qualify, with Argentina defeating Poland four hours later to book dia place.

"Australia, wey finished second for di group, play around 6pm and we finish first but play around 10pm. Na around 4:00am we sleep and e go affect us wen we get match to play in 48 hours” Scaloni tok.

"We go break our backs for dis pitch to compete, we know how difficult dis World Cup be, na football be dis” E tok.

Australia Coach Graham Arnold dey prepare im kontri for dia second World Cup knockout game ever.

Dem lose 1-0 to Italy for di last 16 for 2006.

"No disrespect to Argentina, but na11 v 11, and na 10 blue shirts against 10 yellow shirts, and na battle," E tok.

"Na war, and we get to fight am and make sure say di boys dey in great physical shape, great mental shape, dem get great energy, and we go go out dia and give it all guns blazing."

Team News

Dem remove Argentina player Angel di Maria as precaution against Poland sake of thigh problem so im fit dey for bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni must decide between Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez for attack.

Australia coach Graham Arnold fit stick wit di same side wey beat Denmark.

Full-back Nathaniel Atkinson dey try to comeback from di ankle knock im get against France.

M﻿atch stats

Australia only win in seven games against Argentina na for dia first meeting for 1988. Current Socceroos boss Arnold play for dat match.

Argentina don reach di World Cup knockout stage for di ninth time out of di last 10 World Cups.

Messi don get 23 efforts without scoring for di World Cup knockout stages for Argentina.

Australia don win consecutive matches and keep consecutive clean sheets for di first time for World Cup. Dia previous clean sheet before di two for dis tournament happun for 1974.

Head to Head

Argentina and Australia don meet seven times, Australia win only one match out of di seven for dia first encounter for 1988.

Charlie Yankos score two goals wey help Australia win 4-1 for Sydney.

Since dat time Argentina don win five of dia last six games wit one draw.

Na total of 19 goals dem score but Argentina get 12 while Australia get 7

These matches na Fifa World Cup qualifiers, International Friendly, Fifa Confederation Cup, International friendly and Bicentennial Gold Cup.

Argentina win: 5

Australia win: