Police arrest assistant pastor, goment seal Church afta death of five pipo for Port Harcourt

Wetin we call dis foto, Scene of di incident

23 August 2023

One pastor don chop arrest afta five pipo die for im church for Port Harcourt, di Rivers state capital Nigeria.

Di Rivers state police command say di pipo die of electrocution wen dem dey try install di church billboard.

Na nine pipo bin dey affected for di incident wey happun on Monday for Obio/Akpor local goment of di South south state.

Di five pipo die of electric shock on di spot as di billboard metal frame touch high-tension cable, while pipo wey dey waka pass rush di oda four pipo go di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Grace Iringe-Koko, tok-tok pesin for di police in Rivers state tell BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest di assistant pastor of di church.

"Di incident wey happun on Monday, dey quite unfortunate say family lost dia loved ones.

"We don start investigation on di death of di five pipo wey die as a result of di electrocution. We don arrest di assistant pastor of di church as investigation dey carry on di matta," di state police tok-tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin.

Wetin goment agency don do for di matta

Wetin goment agency don do for di matta

Di Rivers State signage & advertisement agency (RISAA), tok say dem don seal di church building afta dem visit di site becos di church no suppose build big size billboard for public place.

Di senior communication officer, Cecilia Dikibo tell BBC Pidgin say dem no give any approval to di church bifor dem go build di structure.

“We just comot from di site and we don close di church, police don hold di assistant pastor.

"We no give any approval because church no suppose build billboard of dat size na why RISAA no give dem approval,” she tok.

Stanley Okechukwu wey be anoda RISAA official tell local tori pipo for Port Harcourt say dem no give approval for di installation of di billboard for Rumuosi axis, near di Obirikwere flyover.

Oga Okechukwu say di agency no receive any application from di church say dem wan install di billboard advert.

E explain say di agency get concern about safety and if dem dey aware of di installation dia staff go dey on ground to monitor di environment.