How police find missing two year-old pikin inside alligator mouth

Police don find one Florida pikin wey bin dey declared missing, dead on Friday.

Dis dey come afta authorities find di 2 year bodi for di mouth of alligator for St Patersburg, Florida.

Di boy, Taylen Mosley bin dey reported missing afta dem find im mama, Pashun Jeffery, wey 20 years old dead for her house on Thursday afternoon, wit plenti stab wounds, na wetin St Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway tell tori pipo.

In fact dem bin put reward for $5,000 for anybodi wey help find di pikin.

Taylen papa, Thomas Mosley don dey inside custody on top accuse say na im kill di two of dem, and dey face two counts of first degree murder, St Petersburg police tok.

Thomas bin first enta hospital on Friday wit cuts for im hand and arms according to Holloway.

Dem later book am for jail.

Thomas bin no wan follow authorities tok so im ask for lawyers but till now e neva clear if e don get am yet.

E don dey charged for di death of Pashun Jeffrey and im son Taylen Mosley.

Authorities say investigation still dey go and as do dem neva release informate on wetin kill Taylen or how e land for di park.

How Police take find im bodi

Taylen Mosley bin dey declared missing on Thursday afta police find im mama Pashun, 20 dead for her house

Tori be say di last time family members bin see Jeffrey and her pikin na on Wednesday.

But wen dem bin no fit reach am on Thursday na wen dem tell apartment manager to check on her, na wetin police tok.

Di search for di boy bin include dogs, drone and both federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Police see one alligator for Dell Homes Park wey dey just miles away from di house wey Jeffrey bin dey found dead, wit sometin for mouth.

Holloway tok say na so police fire one shot at di alligator wey kill am afta which dem comot di tin from im mouth.