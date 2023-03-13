'I dey challenge di process no be di outcome of di presidential election' - Peter Obi

Wia dis foto come from, @Peter Obi/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

39 minutes wey don pass

Di presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi, don explain why e dey challenge di Independent National Electoral Commission on top di February 25 presidential election.

For one interview, Obi tok say im no dey contest di outcome of di 2023 presidential elections wey declare President-elect Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress, as di winner of di election.

But wetin im dey challenge na di process wey di electoral body take get di results dem announce.

“I no dey challenge who dem declare, I no dey challenge di outcome, I dey challenge di process wey dem take arrive at dia declaration.”

Di former Anambra state govnor add say di process pipo take enta office dey more fundamental pass wetin dem do thereafta.

“And unless we do dat, we no go stop di rascality wey we witness for dat election.”

Di Labour party presidential candidate bin tok for one press conference say, if you wan answer ‘His Excellency’, di process to reach dat position must dey excellent.” He insist say getting di process right dey important.

Labour party legal team to inspect election material

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Mahmood Yakubu and di leader of di Labour party legal team for di INEC headquarter to inspect election materials

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu don assure di Labour Party legal Team say di commission go provide all di documents dem request to prosecute dia case.

Dis dey come afta di Labour party presidential candidate Peter Obi for one TV interview tok say im go go through both di legal process, by telling di court say INEC dey in contempt as dem no obey di court order.

Dem go also do peaceful protest go INEC office to request di collation materials.

Later in di day, Oga Mahmood for inside statement say di Labour party legal team don show for di commission headquarters to discuss di modalities for obtaining di documents.

E add join say “INEC no get anything to hide. Documents dey available for di Headquarters and dem go release am immediately.

Plus dem go meet wit Resident Electoral Commissioners today and dem go discuss how oda documents for di state level go also dey available to di team speedily.