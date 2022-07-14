Judgement day for Baba Ijesha - How di mata waka reach today

Wia dis foto come from, @Olofofomusic

19 minutes wey don pass

Di Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for Ikeja go today deliver judgement on di alleged sexual assault charge against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka wey pipo sabi as Baba Ijesha.

Authorities arraign Baba Ijesha before court by di Lagos State goment on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

E bin plead not guilty to di charges.

On di day di court fix date for judgement, di prosecution and defence counsel bin adopt dia final written addresses.

Di defence counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dada Awosika bin ask di court not to consider as importance exhibit A, di CCTV footage wey di prosecution tender. E ask di court to dismiss and reject di evidence on di grounds say dem tamper wit am.

Lagos State Director of Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, on im part, tell di court say de no fit throway di testimonies of di seven prosecution witnesses.

Martins say, “During cross-examination of di CCTV expert, Lawrence Ayeni, e confam say dem no fi manipulate or tamper wit CCTV footage.

E ask di court to accept di testimonies of di experts wey give dia best to epp resolve di case.

Key timeline for Baba Ijesha case

April 22, 2021: Police arrest and detain Baba Ijesha ontop accuse say e allegedly sexually assault one small girl.

May 2021: Lagos state goment reveal say dem determine a Prima Facie case against Baba Ijesha and recommend say make dem charge am under five provisions of di criminal law of Lagos state.

May 16, 2021: Court deny Baba Ijesha bail.

June 24, 2021: Court grant Baba Ijesha bail, di bail condition include say e go tender two million naira wit two sureties.

September 28, 2021: Forensic expert give evidence of how di actor allegedly molest under-aged girl.

February 17, 2022: Baba Ijesha challenge content of CCTV video as witness say dem fit don 'tamper' wit am.