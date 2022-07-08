Peter Obi running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed profile

Peter Obi of Nigeria Labour Party on Friday unveil Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as Obi running mate for 2023 elections.

Obi, a former govnor na di Presidential candidate of di party for di upcoming 2023 elections.

Senator Baba-Ahmed, wey dey in his 40s na di Proprietor of Baze University, Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

Labour party reveal Peter Obi running mate for one ceremony wey hold for di party headquarters inside Abuja.

Ask most pipo from northern Nigeria about di Baba Ahmed family and dem fit tell you say dem sabi at least one pesin from im family.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed come from a very popular family wey comot from Zaria, Kaduna state inside northwest Nigeria.

It is either di pesin tell you about veteran journalists for di family Khalifa Baba Ahmed and Mahmoon Baba Ahmed or tell you about Hakeem and Nafiu Baba Ahmed wey reach peak for civil service and dey continue to play active role for issues wey concern Nigeria.

So of Friday, Peter Obi, di most talked about candidate for Nigeria 2023 elections, and im Labour party unveil Datti Baba Ahmed to serve as im Vice President for next year elections.

Di unveiling happun on Friday for Abuja capital of Nigeria and even before e happun e bin attract plenty discussion across social media.

Who be Datti Baba Ahmed?

Wetin many pipo sabi about Datti be say na im get one of di most popular private universities for Nigeria, Baze but apart from dat e don dey public life at one point or di oda for over two decades now.

According to di man himself, Peter Obi, one of di reasons e pick Datti na because na young pesin wey get a lot to offer as e no like di idea of recycling old pipo.

Datti dey in his 40s and apart from Baze University e get Baba Ahmed university for Kano wey dey northwest Nigeria.

Datti na one of 33 children wey im father born and every year all di 33 dey converge for Zaria to celebrate salah with all dia children inside di family house.

Dem born am for 1975 and e attend University of Maiduguri wia e study Economics for both degree and Masters. After im service year for Abeokuta, e start im career for Nigeria Security Printing and Minting before e join First Bank.

Na for 2003 e really come to limelight as e contest and win House of Reps seat for Zaria and na during dat time e finish im Phd for Westminster for United Kingdom.

E leave house of reps for 2007 and for 2011 e found Baze University.

E contest for senatorial seat for 2011 for Kaduna north and spend one year for senate before election tribunal overturn im victory.

Just recently e contest for governoship ticket for PDP for Kaduna state but lost out to eventual winner Isah Ashiru.

Peter Obi profile

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria.

E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy matter.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar. But dis year 2022 e don decide to go for di president position.