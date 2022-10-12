See di world top universities according to latest rankings

Wia dis foto come from, University of Lagos Wetin we call dis foto, University of Lagos first in Nigeria according to 2023 Times Higher Education World University Ranking

Five African kontris don make am to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings for di first time.

Di African kontris wey enta di 2023 World University rankings na Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings say di 2023 ranking include 1799 universities across 104 regions.

How African kontris rank?

No African kontri make am to di top 100 for di world.

D﻿i best African University according to di 2023 University World ranking na University of Cape Town for South Africa and e dey for number 160 for di continent.

D﻿ia position dis year pass dat of last year wia dem dey for 183.

Stellenbosch University and University of di Witwatersrand for South Africa follow and dem dey within number 251 - 300.

Followed by University of Cape Town for Ghana and e fall within 251 - 400.

For Nigeria; University of Ibadan, University of Lagos and University of KwaZulu-Natal follow dey for di first 500 Universities in the world.

How dem take assess dem

Wetin we call dis foto, Oxford University

Di 2023 Times Higher Education World University Ranking dey compare information alias data from 1,799 Universities across 104 kontris and regions.

Dis make dem di largest and most diverse university rankings till now.

Di areas dem check na teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international Outlook.

Dis year ranking bin check out more than 121 million citations, 15.5 million research publications plus including survey responses from 40,00 scholars all ova di world.

Oxford University still top the best University for di world for 7th time back to back.

Harvard University still remain for di second place but di University of Cambridge jump from fifth position last year to third position dis year.

Di highest new entry na Italy Humanitas University and e rank within 201 – 250 for di bracket.

Di US na di most represented kontri overall wit 177 institutions and also di most represented for di top 200 wit 58 institutions.

Wetin be Higher Times Education University Ranking

Times Higher Education World University Rankings na every year publication of university rankings by Times Higher Education (THE) magazine. Di publisher bin joinbodi wit Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) to publish di joint THE-QS World University Rankings from 2004 to 2009 before e turn to Thomson Reuters for new ranking system from 2010–2013.

Di publication now get di world overall, subject and reputation rankings, along with three regional league tables wey be Asia, Latin America, and BRICS & Emerging Economies wey dem dey generate from different weightings.

Di Rankings dey considered one of di most widely observed university rankings together wit Academic Ranking of World Universities and QS World University Rankings.

