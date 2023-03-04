Chelsea vs Leeds: Prediction, team news & live updates

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva dey out for six weeks afta e injure im knee ligaments for di defeat at Tottenham.

Mateo Kovacic dey available after illness, while Reece James be doubt with a hamstring strain and both Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta no go show face.

Leeds United defenders Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk fit return after suffering muscle and concussion issues.

Max Wober suppose recover from one shoulder problem wey see am miss di midweek FA Cup defeat for Fulham.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, wey neva feature since im injure one muscle against Manchester United on 8 February, face a late fitness test.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Prediction, team news & live updates one hour wey don pass

Match facts

Chelsea don win five successive Premier League home fixtures against Leeds.

Leeds last win for Stamford Bridge na 2-0 Premier League victory for 1999 - Stephen McPhail bin score both goals and Chris Sutton dey for di Chelsea line-up.

Di Yorkshire club bin win di reverse fixture 3-0 for Elland Road in August and dey seek to complete a first league double over Chelsea since dia title-winning season in 1991-92.

CHRIS SUTTON PREDICTION

Dis na one of those games where I honestly no get have a clue of wetin expect.

Of course Chelsea suppose win am, but I don dey tok say most weeks about Graham Potter side and I bin dey wrong to think dem go start playing better.

Thiago Silva injury na huge blow for di Blues but Leeds no really dey exactly free-scoring either, with only one goal for dia past four games.