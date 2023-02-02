Wike prefered presidential candidate na Tinubu - PDP claim

Di kasala wey dey between Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike and im party di Peoples Democratic Party don enta anoda level.

Dis na as di govnor and di party kontinu dia open attack on each oda.

Di agbas-gbos start since June last year. Afta di party presidential primary – dem neva fit resolve dia mata since dat time.

Di govnor don already tok say im no dey support di presidential candidate of im party, Atiku Abubakar for di election.

E say im don tell Rivers pipo who dem go vote for for di presidential election.

"Our pipo only vote pesin wey love Rivers state, no be pesin wey hate us," e don tok for many campaign grounds.

For di latest development di govnor of di South South state deprive di presidential candidate of im party, Atiku Abubakar use of di campaign venue wey dem apply for.

'PDP dey work wit APC'

One statement from di Commissioner for Sports Christopher Greene, di Rivers state goment claim say di PDP presidential committee no get enof supporters for di state to fill di venue of dia campaign Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

Oga Green say dem plan to mobilize members of di All Progressives Congress to fill di stadium.

Di goment also claim say di alleged alliance between di national leadership of di PDP and APC na threat to di safety of di stadium sake of di violence wey don rock di campaigns of di party for di state.

“Credible Intelligence wey dey available to di goment of Rivers state and recent developments now show say your presidential campaign organisation dey collaborate wit one faction of di APC for Rivers state wey Tonye Patrick Cole lead,” di statement tok.

Di sports commissioner add say “di intention of your presidential campaign organisation na to accommodate and share di facility wey dey approved for your campaign wit di APC faction wey we dey tok about.

“Goment records show say di activities of di APC for Rivers state don always dey scattered by violence sake of big internal politics wey dey inside di party including shootings and killings during protest wey rise from di nomination process of delegates for primaries.

“Sake of dis, di Rivers state don come to di painful but sure to happun decision to withdraw di approval wey we earlier give to you for di use of di stadium and di approval wey we dey tok about don dey withdrawn.”

‘Wike dey support Tinubu’

Di presidential council of di PDP for Rivers state say for dia response na di govnor dey play anti-party activity.

Dr Abiye Sekibo, Director of Atiku campaign for di state say na lie say dem dey work wit APC – “e dey shocking and funny for you or anybody to reason say di PDP and APC fit jointly hold one event for di same venue.”

Di PDP for dia reply say di govnor don hear of dia massive mobilization and sign say dia presidential candidate dey do well ahead of di elections.

“We completely deny your claim say e no be true and we believe say our highly respected security agencies no fit tell you dat kain untrue and unfounded lies.

“We believe say di only reason for im cancellation na your excellency notice of our massive mobilization and total acceptance of Waziri Atiku Abubakar as di next president of di Federal Republic of Nigeria by di pipo of Rivers state,” di party tok.

Abiye Sekibo add say “One credible informate wey reach us be say your excellency don direct all local goment council chairmen, special advisers, commissioners, party executives for di state, local and ward levels, and all oda appointees wey you get say make dem work for di APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu even though you no get di courage to announce same to di pipo of Rivers state.

“Your general public tok hint and how you dey do don point to di fact say you really wan frustrate and if e dey possible, to prevent di emergence of PDP, his excellency Waziri Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa, as di president of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

‘E go hard for Atiku for hold campaign for Rivers’

Political analyst, Opaka Dokubo say govnor Wike need to calm down and realise say na national election dey happun.

E say wetin dey happun dey unfortunate becos di reason wey di River state goment give to withdraw di approval no make sense.

Oga Dokubo explain say wetin di govnor for do na to call di attention of di PDP campaign organization to see say dat kain tin no happun.

“Tru-True di govnor na di chief security officer of di state and e get responsibility to ensure say peace and stability dey Rivers state

“However, I expect say pesin wey hold dis kain position govnor need to promote inclusion, accommodation and tolerance.

“Di only tin wey pipo fit do na for di govnor to allow pipo to carry out dia campaign. Holding rally no mean say di pesin go win. Wike no get any tin to lose,” di analyst tok.

Why Wike dey insist on Ayu resignation

Foto of wen PDP unveil dia presidential and vice presidential candidate

No doubt say di quarell between di govnor and di national leadership of im party don drag for long.

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike bin don explain im position why e dey insist say di Iyorchia Ayu must step down as Chairman of di People’s Democratic Party PDP.

E say di presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, bin tell am in pesin wen im win di primary for May 2022 say Ayu go vacate im position as party chairman.

“Wen we finish our convention on a Saturday to Sunday, di candidate of di party (Atiku) come see me for my house for Abuja on Monday around 10:30am…and e tell me: ‘I want us to work togeda’ and den im say ‘Look, Ayu must go’.

“I say why? Im say becos wen a candidate come from di north, di chairman go come from di south, and wetin I dey tok na, implement wetin you tell me. Wetin be di offence I don commit? E no get anytin to do wit Wike; e get to do wit integrity.

“I challenge di presidential candidate to deny dis one. If im deny am, I go go further to tok so many tins to Nigerians becos enof is enof.”

Di governor say di resignation of Walid Jibril as Board of Trustees chairman no go stop im demand for Ayu’s removal come add say, “dis fight we go fight am to di end."

According to Wike, di issue wey dey ground na dat of justice and fairness, come add say since dem don produce di presidential candidate of di party, di north no suppose also hold on to di chairmanship of di party.