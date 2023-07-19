Di best foods for pipo wey get diabetes according to clinical dietitian

Getty Images

Faith Oshoko

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

one hour wey don pass

Ova 11 million pipo get Diabetes for Nigeria according di World Health Organization.

WHO estimate say di way diabetes don spread for di kontri na 4.3% and na di lifestyle changes of urban life dey cause am.

Diabetes na serious sickness wey dey kill ova one million pipo each year - and anybodi fit get am.

E dey happun wen pesin body no fit melt and use all di sugar (glucose) wey dey inside di blood; wen e serious well well e fit lead to heart attack, stoke, blindness, kidney failure and doctors fit cut your leg comot.

As clinical dietitian Rose Okafor put am, "diabetes na disease wey get plenti pikin for back dey come."

Mrs Okafor wey be registered dietitian-nutritionist for di Holy Rosemary Hospital for Imo state also add say some foods wey dem bin tink say dey suited for diabetes patients now dey cancelled.

Dis na sake of say research recently cancel dem, but as at yet di information neva dey widespread.

She bin call wheat as di food item wey pipo bin tink say good for diabetes patients. Dis include wheat swallow, wheat cookies, wheat bread among odas.

She say, "wheat don dey cancelled and taken out from inside di diabetes meal plan tay-tay, sake of say recent research show say di carbohydrate in wheat plenti pass wetin dey inside garri and semo".

Rose Okafor na clinical dietitian wey don dey deal with diabetes patients

Howeva, e dey advisable to chop small carbohydrates for inside di food wey you dey chop or as Mrs Okafor tok, "di pesin fit go into crisis".

Las-las e dey necessary say make diabetes patient get dia own meal plan cos di tins wey dem need go different depending on age or di diseases wey di diabetes cari follow bodi

She also advise diabetes patients to dey take up to two litres of water per day, cos normally di condition dey make pipo to go piss wella.

So if wheat wey don dey known as beta food for diabetes, wetin come be di advisable food wey diabetes patients fit chop.

Oats

Getty Images

Mrs Okafor tok say "Oats dey perfect for pesin wey dey suffer from diabetes because of di fibre wey dey inside and e dey low in carbohydrates".

Oats don start to get small popularity for Nigeria sake of say pipo don dey ground am into swallow dey sell, in di way wey households fit carry am do swallow.

Plantain

Unripe plantain dey safer but e still get carbohydrates inside

Mrs Okafor hala say, "even though plantain still dey part of di diabetes meal plan, e get carbohydrates in am, so make una chop am sofry".

She explain say too much of plantain for pesin diet go create di same palava pipo bin dey run from wey no make dem chop yam, rice, etc.

Howeva she say unripe plantain dey safer cos "as di plantain dey ripe na so di sugar level go dey rise".

But all in all, di important tin to note be say, sake of di carbohydrates wey dey inside, e dey important to chop am in moderation.

Potatoes

Getty Images

Both Irish and Sweet Potatoes dey do well inside pipo wey get diabetes as well.

Mrs Okafor tok say di reason na because "na starchy vegetables so di carbohydrates for am no dey too high".

Dat mean e no reach ot spike up your glucose.

She warn howeva say make dem no chop am like dat, say dem dey chop am with plenti vegetables, weda leafy or fruit-like vegetables.

Carrots, Cucumbers and garden eggs

Mrs Okafor advise say dis three vegetables wey she refer to as fruit-like vegetables dey very important for inside diet.

She say, "you no fit do without vegetables, your carrots, cucumbers and arden eggs, make sure say dem dey always come in handy".

Proteins: Plant-based and animals

Breadfruit wey igbo pipo dey call Ukwa dey good for diabetes patients

Tins like wetin igbo pipo dey call ukwa (breadfruit) and ugba wey be oil bean seed na good substitutes for beans inside di diet for diabetes patient menu.

She also mention Egusi say e be plant protein as well as nuts.

Howeva she warn say make dem cook di protein well as, "a lot protein dey cause heartburn mostly for older patients especially if dem no prepare am well, some dey gatz dey careful".

Dem fit also do well on animal proteins but she hammer down say na di healthy animal protein o.