'We wan bridge digital poverty divide for Ghana' - Friends wey drive from Accra to London

21 minutes wey don pass

Twelves friends drive from Accra wey be di capital city of Ghana to London, United Kingdom for charities purpose.

Di group -Wanderlust Ghana - organize di trip say dem go take raise moni for digital charities for Ghana den Kenya.

One be di EduSpots initiative wey open fifty community-run digital libraries den education centers for rural communities for di kontri.

Di project dey run programmes for early years education, Stem, creative junior high school literacy den girls empowerment.

Di friends for dis road trip dey use funds dem go raise take fit di libraries plus digital tools.

Di platform don raise almost $12,000 out of di $100,000 target by August 6.

Dem speak wit BBC Pidgin after dem return to dia home for Ghana.

