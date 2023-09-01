‘Make God reward me wit wetin I deserve or punish me for wetin I do wrong’ – Ninalowo announce separation from wife

Wia dis foto come from, Bolanle Ninalowo/Instagram

Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo say im don separate from im wife of many years Bunmi Ninalowo.

Di Nollywood actor make di announcement on im official Instagram handle.

Di couple wey many pipo dey admire for social media get two children wey don grow.

Di ogbonge actor no tok wetin lead to dia separation for di long post wey e drop.

“Finally I accept di reality of di End to a Road… My wife & I don decide to go our separate ways and head for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution,” Ninalowo tok.

Ninalowo wey don feature for many local and international movies say im dey happy say im children don grow and dem sabi wetin dey happun.

E beg pipo to respect im privacy and dat of im family.

“A sad reality I pray, nurture and work tirelessly hard never to experience for di sake of all.

A sad reality wey I go now need to accept as I realize say my pikin dem don grow wit better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggle regarding dem!

A sad reality wey scream say I no go live or dey around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for di goodness of all.

May God help me and reward me wit all I truly deserve or punish me for all I don do wrong if dat be di case. In di end we go all live wit di consequences of our actions."

Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actor post on Instgram

Bolanle Ninalowo wey pipo sabi well well as Nino na Nigerian feem actor, na one of di big and popular actor for Nollywood.

Im dey act both English and Yoruba feems and dey active since 2010.

Na on 7 May 1980 dem born am.

Before Ninalowo join Nigeria feem industry im first worke as accountant for one bank for United States of America and one oda bank for Nigeria.

E enta Nigerian movie industry as feem producer and di first feem e make na Rebirth.

Im don win awards sake of di way im dey act feem. One of di awards na di AMVCA im win for 2020

For 2010 im win di Best Revelation of di year award. For 2017 e win Best Supporting Actor of di Year for English feems.

For 2018 e also win Best Actor of di Year - English

Ninalowo and iim wife bin separate before dem reconcile again. Dem get two pikin one boy and gir.