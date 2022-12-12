Three gunmen, one police die for attack on INEC office for Imo plus oda attacks for di region

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

54 minutes wey don pass

Police for Owerri, Imo State Command don confam say four pipo die for one attack wey happun for di state capital early mor-mor on Monday.

Tok-tok pesin Michael Abattam say Jaguda pipo attack di headquarters of Nigeria election body, di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

Oga Michael Abattam say police kill three of di gunmen while one policeman also die.

Anoda policeman wound as dem dey exchange bullets wit di gunmen. "Na around 12 o'clock early mor-mor today, pipo wey we suspect to be members of di Ipob/ESN attacke di Inec office, dem throw dynamite bomb and one petrol bomb," Abattam tok

"But di police fight dem come pursue dem, as dem dey run dem leave one black black Lexus car, but di police kill three of dem."

Abattam say dem recover some of dia weapons and di bombs wey dem cari. “We recover three AK47 rifles, three pump action rifles, two unexploded grenades, oda petrol bombs, and plenti antidote. "We don arrest two of dem wey police shoot." E add.

Abattam explain say di snipers come from back of di petrol station to throw di bomb inside di Inec office. Im say two houses and one car inside di Inec office na im di fire burn. Im say police no dey sleep about di security situation for Imo state to make sure say di 2023 election happun as goment plan am.

Dis dey happun about a week afta jaguda pipo attack INEC office for Orlu Local Goment Area for di state.

For di past four weeks suspected gunmen don attack di offices for Ebonyi, Osun and Ogun States.

How INEC react?

Meanwhile di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don confam say di Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Uchenna Agu, don officially report di attack by unknown gunmen for dia headquarters.

According to di statement wey tok-tok pesin Festus Okoye sign, di incident happun around 3.00am Monday 12th December 2022.

" E attack affect di part of di building wey Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department dey occupy and one official utility vehicle, a (Toyota Hilux) pickup van wet burn"

Dem say no critical election materials destroy, no casualties wey involve staff of di commission.

Oda attacks for East wey happun for di weekend

Attack on Inec offices and oda goment facilities no be new tin for Nigeria, especially for di South East region.

Recently many attacks by unknown gunmen dey happun almost on a weekly basis.

Local media report say on Saturday, two pipo die wen gunmen attack some pipo wey dey stay for New Market for Enugu South Local Goment Area, Enugu State.

Tori be say dem enta di area around 6 for morning wia dem attack residents for differnt places.

Residents say di pipo wear masks and na Keke dem use operate.