Uefa apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans

one hour wey don pass

Uefa don apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans wey di katata during di Champions League final affaect.

Dem say e must not happun again.

Liverpool fans describe di rough policing, poor planning and overcrowding during last Saturday showpiece game as sometin wey no make sense.

Real Madrid don ask for answers on di "series of unfortunate events".

"No football fan suppose dey in dat situation, and it must not happen again," Uefa tok for statement.

"Uefa wish to sincerely apologise to all spectators wey experience or witness scary and distressing events for di build-up to di Uefa Champions League final for Stade de France on 28 May 2022 for Paris, on night wey suppose to be celebration of European club football."

European football governing body bin don announce independent review of wetin happun in di build-up to di final, and lessons to learn, go dey led by Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal.

French authorities and Uefa bin blame late arrivals and fake tickets for di confusion outside di Stade de France, wey make dem delay di match for more dan 30 minutes.

Police use tear gas and pepper spray on some fans. Dem also find out say some of di supporters become target of local gangs.

France interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, say only English fans caused problem for di final.