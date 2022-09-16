Nigeria military allege say Amnesty International dey support terrorists

Nigeria military don allege say one human rights group dey target am in support of terrorists.

Di Defence Headquarters, for statement wey dem drop on Friday, 16 September, say dem don take note of anoda lie-lie report wey Amnesty International allegedly do for one campaign wey target di military.

Amnesty International Report 2021/22 comot not long ago and di Nigeria military dey see parts of di report as say di human right group dey provide support for terrorists.

Di campaign dey “target di Nigerian Military and deliberately support di wicked callous acts of terrorism by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP),” dem tok.

Di military allege say di campaign dey inside one recent report wey claim say dem use “unlawful tactics of burning down villages and unlawful detention of villagers.”

Dis kain line, according to di statement, na im di human rights group dey take try to yeye di Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Di report, dem say na notin but of lack of deep knowledge of wetin dey happun for North East (NE) theatre of operation.

D﻿is no be di first time Amnesty International dey accuse di Nigeria military of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings plus oda human right offences.

In fact, dis accuse dey almost consistent for reports wey dem dey release every year since di military begin engage Boko Haram for north east of di kontri.

One of di areas wey di report accuse di military be say dem burn villages.

But di Defence Headquarters say di operation style of Operation Lafiya Dole troops wey dey conduct Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations for NE no be to burn down tins.

Instead e say na Boko Haram dey use burn of villages as operational tactic.

“Na well-known fact say according to mode of operation of Boko Haram, say dem don more often dan not commit brutal acts of raiding and burning of villages.”

“(Amnesty international) AI must understand di fact say Nigeria dey at war against terrorism for NE and say troops get constitutional mandate to protect lives and property, even if e mean to conduct evacuation to save and secure lives of civilians for di conflict.”