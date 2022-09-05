Supreme Court verdict: Monday be 2022 Kenya presidential election petition D-day

Kenya dey wait Supreme Court verdict on presidential election petition

5 September 2022, 06:24 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Kenya Supreme Court go on Monday deliver final judgement on one petition challenging di outcome of last month presidential election.

Di seven-member court bin adjourn on Friday to consider di judgment afta concluding di three-day hearing of di consolidated petition.

Di defeated candidate Raila Odinga say di vote dey manipulated to give im opponent William Ruto a narrow victory for di tightly contested election.

Lawyers for Oga Ruto and di electoral commission deny di claims.

Dis na di third time Oga Odinga dey challenge election results for di top court.

Ruto and Odinga don tok say dem go respect di decision of di court on di presidential petition.

Judges go base dia ruling on di nine issues wey dey raised for di consolidated alias total petition.

How Kenya supreme court conclude presidential election petition hearing

Legal teams representing different parties don submit dia oral submissions inside di petition.

During today proceedings, lawyers for di petitioners accuse di electoral commission of failing to comply wit orders to open servers for scrutiny.

Judges take break on Friday to write di judgement ahead of di much-expected verdict on Monday.

Dis mark di end of di tough legal battle for di kontri highest court wia lawyers make dia submissions ontop di petition to di seven-judge bench.

Lawyers representing opposition leader Raila Odinga beg di court to nullify president-elect William Ruto win citing irregularities.

Inside dia reply, lawyers for di respondents wey include oga Ruto and di electoral commission bin put up a spirited defence asking the court to dismiss di case.

Dem say make di court throw away di case unto say no evidence dey provided to prove say di elections bin dey rigged.

Now e go be anxious wait for Kenyans for di ruling wey fit change di east African knontri political landscape.