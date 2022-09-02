Kenya election 2022 results sheets dey altered as Odinga claim?

Dem dey challenge di outcome of di 9 August election

By Peter Mwai & Jake Horton BBC Reality Check

William Ruto don dey declared as di winner of Kenya presidential election over two weeks ago wit 50.5% of di vote.

But im opponent Raila Odinga dey challenge di result, as e claim say na ojoro.

Mr Odinga lawyers don make several allegations, one of dem na say dem tamper wit di total voting for more dan 40 polling locations.

Dem claim say na to increase Mr Ruto votes to pass di 50% wey dey required to win.

We don compare images of di original results sheets from these polling stations wit those wey dey registered on di electoral commission website.

Wetin be di allegation?

William Ruto (left) dey declared winner of di presidential election

For Kenya, once voting don end and dem don count di votes, di presiding officer for each polling station go publicly announce di results.

E goe den fill out a declaration, wey dey known as Form 34A.

Party representatives go sign di form before dem submit am electronically to di national vote tallying centre.

Di electoral commission go come make all these forms dey available online.

Mr Odinga lawyers tok say for 41 polling locations, dem change di uploaded declaration forms to increase Mr Ruto share before di electoral commission formally publish dem online.

Wetin we call dis foto, Odinga say im votes for di 41 polling stations reduce to favour im opponent

Here na part of di petition to di Supreme Court wia dem take make all these:

Di petition dey claim say dem adjust di total votes figure to favour oga Ruto.

Di petition add say "magomago dey for di electronic copies" of these forms afta dem comot di polling stations.

Wetin we find out?

We realise say every signed form include contact mobile phone numbers of di party agents wey dey present as dem dey count di votes.

These agents na pipo wey dey affiliated wit different political parties wey observe di vote counting to make sure everything go on properly.

We begin call dem one by one to ask if dem take fotos of di results sheets at di time of di declaration - and if so, make dem send dem to us.

Raila Odinga don appeal to Kenya Supreme Court on top di election result

23 agents, including six from Mr Odinga coalition reply and send pictures of di original forms from 21 of di 41 locations wey dey identified.

Two agents give us di tallies dem write down at di time but no foto.

In every case di results from di polling stations match di official tallies wey di electoral commission publish.

A﻿ closer look at di forms

Vote tallies for each candidate show for di top right of di declaration forms

Di physical copy of di result declaration form dey available for di polling station on election day.

And any pesin legally allowed to access di polling station, including di media and observers dey allowed to take photo of di results form.

For di bottom of each of these documents, names and numbers of di agents wey dey present there. We black these out to protect dia identities.

Dem dey often take picture of di final vote declaration document, and these na di pipo we contact for di 41 locations Mr Odinga team bin highlight.

In every case we see say both forms show di same totals

We compare di original document wit di one wey di electoral commission officially upload to see if di vote totals dey different. All dey di same.

Di fotos wey dey send to us, apart from one, dey in colour wit a purple certification stamp clearly visible.

So we go fit dey confident say na from di commission website, wia all di images dey in black and white.

Our aim for dis piece na to look for evidence to support Mr Odinga claims of interference and we dey unable to find any.

We approach Mr Odinga team to provide documentary evidence of dis alleged manipulation, but none of dem don show.