'Weda na Ogoni, Ibo or Hausa everi bodi go get place for my goment' - Lulu-Briggs

23 minutes wey don pass

Accord party govnorship candidate for di 2023 elections Dumo Lulu-Briggs say di goment of Govnor Nyesom Wike dey do plenti executive orders becos dem neva do well.

Lulu Briggs tok inside one exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin.

"Di level of fear-fear wey dey dis goment bodi we no know wia e dey come from, but dem don show say dem never do well at all, na im make dem dey come up wit one executive order or di rest just to make sure we no get opportunity to campaign."

"We say we go go court go challenge am even though Rivers state e get as tins be, na one of di tins we go change wen we enta goment, so dat di dignity of our pipo go dey restored our pipo dia confidence in dia goment and judiciary go dey restored. Make e be say as poor man get problem, e carri am go court, e get hope say di judge go look di mata say am as e be."

'I dey worried about election for Rivers state'

Di Accord govnorship candidate say e dey worried about election form im Rivers because e feel say wetin di goement dey do fit cause kasala.

"Di way dis pipo dey go who no go fear? Even you wey be journalist di next decree go be say make you no ask question again becos some tins wey dey come out for goment mouth, now you no know weda na goment again, na di kain ti wey go create anarchy.

"If pipo come begin say me no gree, becos everi party get dia supporters and all of dem want di opportunity to carri dia message, go Rivers pipo so dem go decide in di end who dem want, so pipo wey no want make you campaign wey first of all carri you go court say make dem no allow you contest... So wen you look am say goment dey frustrate you, your pipo come vex now dem go spoil sometin, wahala don come.

We wey no dey for goment we dey worry about am and no know why dem wey dey goment feel say e dey proper. E no good, fear dey evrybody bodi but by di grace of God, dis election na one man one vote."

'To fight insecurity na to win di war against hunger'

On insecurity, Lulu-Briggs e say im first approach na to make sure sayhunger no too dey as di go help di war against insecurity.

"Politics wey we dey do, dem say na war without bloodshed, any way we look at am na war without bloodshed, but di war wey we dey fight na war against hunger, war against joblessness.

"42% of Rivers pipo no get work, and anoda 18% no get beta work. Even war against hate na enough agenda for di next goment. But if you fight dis war dem successfully den even di war againt insecurity you go don win am 90%."

"Di first tin wey we go do, go be a tok-tok govnor, we go tok to di pipo all di time make dem understand wetin we wan do. In your listening sef you go maintain 360 degress radius, everi corner you dey hear sometin so you go fit tell dem wetin you wan do. Wen you do tins like dat, pipo go know say you dey transparent and you wan carri pipo along."