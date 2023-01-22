Unizik deny tori say armed robbers rape nine female students

Wia dis foto come from, Daily Trust

Di management of di Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra state wey dey southeast Nigeria don deny tori wey dey make di round say some suspected armed robbers rape nine female students of di students.

Inside one statement wey dem release on Saturday, 21 January, 2023 and sign by di Acting Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Chika Ene, di school say true true thieves bin dey disturb students wey dey stay off-campus but e no true say dem rape female students.

Di tori of di alleged rape dey widely reported by many local media and blogs.

Di dailies also report say no fewer dan 20 oda students dey wunjure for di attack wey happun for Ifite area of di State capital.

''In as much as we bin get some robbery incidents for di Ifite axis where most off-campus students dey stay, e however no be true say from our premilinary investigate say such level of rape incidence no happun. Di news tori wey appear across dis national dailies reek of poor joirnalism.'' Di statement tok.

E further add say di university management bin recently do meeting wit di ''officials from di state goment and di Nigerian Police as part of to provide better security for di students area.''

Dem also reveal say dem don employ di service of private security to fight crime for di area.

Anambra state as a whole no dey new to crime and insecurity.