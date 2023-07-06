Di Disney star and Pop singer Coco Lee wey die at di age of 48

6 July 2023

Singer Coco Lee, wey enjoy pop stardom for Asia in di 1990s and 2000s, don die at di age of 48.

Dem born her for Hong Kong, before Lee move go US as a child and release albums for Mandarin and English.

She also voice di lead character for di Mandarin version of Disney hit film Mulan, and perform a song from di soundtrack of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for di 2001 Oscars.

Her sisters say she bin dey in a coma since one suicide attempt for di weekend.

Lee die for Hong Kong on Wednesday at di age of 48. Her sisters, wey break di news on social media, say she bin don dey suffer from depression for a few years and try to take her own life on Sunday.

Inside Instagram post on Wednesday, Lee sisters Carol and Nancy speak about how dia younger sister "work tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers for di international music scene".

She go all out to shine for di Chinese. We dey proud of her," dem write.

Lee death come as a shock to fans and fellow artistes who remember her for her shiny smile and energy on stage. Di mata start a discussion about mental health on social media.

Who be Coco Lee?

Dem born am as Ferren Lee on January 17, 1975, for Hong Kong, she move go di US with her family wen she be secondary school student. Afta she graduate from a public high school for California, she return to Hong Kong, and den move go Taiwan to launch her singing career. She break into fi Mandopop scene for 1994 with two albums.

Within a few years, she release English-language albums and crosseover to American charts. Disney hire her to voice di lead character for di Mandarin version of im hit feem Mulan, wia she also sing di theme song, Reflection.

Her hit Before I Fall in Love make am to di soundtrack of di Julia Roberts-and-Richard Gere feem Runaway Bride; and Do You Want My Love rise to di fourth spot ontop di US Billboard for 2000.

One of her songs Di Da Di, one Chinese cover of a Danish pop song, become instant hit and normal-normal for karaoke afta e appear inside advertisement for mainland China.

For 2001, to Coco Lee sing A Love Before Time - di theme from di feem Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - for di 73rd Academy Awards.

Lee sing alongside one group of kungfu dancers, becoming di first Chinese-American to perform for di Oscars. Di song bin also dey nominated for best original song dat year.

Lee wey be 26-year-old den speak of her ambition to leave an Asian footprint, on di international stage. "I fit sing for 30 years and never get di chance to perform like dis," Lee bin tok of di performance.

Meanwhile, behind di fame and flamboyance, Lee remain close with her mother and sisters.

In di early years of her career, her sister Nancy serve as Lee wardrobe consultant, public relations officer and makeup artist - including one Oscar night - while her mother be her manager and accountant. Na her sister Nancy suggest di name Coco.