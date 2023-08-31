Champions League draw - Teams go know dia group on Thursday

Di draws for di group stage of di 2022-23 Champions League go happun on Thursday August 31 2023.

32 teams go know dia group and di teams dem face for di competition.

Na for Monaco di draws go happun around 5pm WAT.

Out of di 32 wey qualify, five na British teams.

Manchester City dey among di top seeds as champions, while Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle na di oda English team.

Newcastle bin carry last for di group stages for 2002-03, while dis go be Arsenal first appearance since 2016-17.

Scottish champions Celtic also dey di draw and dem fit face di Gunners, or one of di Manchester teams.

Dem split di teams into four pots, according to seeding, dem go put one team from each pot for di eight groups.

Teams wey come from di same kontri no go dey di same draw.

Spain too, get five teams for di competition sake of Sevilla.

Dem qualify as Europa League winners not wit dia league position.

England no get five teams because Champions League winners City also qualify through di league, wey dem win as part of di trophy wey dem win as Treble last season.

German side Union Berlin go play for Champions League for di first time dis season, while Ukraine champions Shakhtar Donetsk go play dia games for Hamburg sake of di war wey dey happun for dia kontri wit Russia.

Di group stages go run from 19 September to 13 December, di final go shele for Wembley on 1 June.

Na di last Champions League under di current format, wia di top two of each of di four-team group go qualify for di last-16 knockout phase.

From next season e go increase to 36 teams, from di 32, wey e dey now and all of dem go play eight matches, instead of six, against eight different opponents.

Four home games and four away.

Dem go rank all 36 sides for one league table.

Di top eight go qualify straight into di last 16, while di teams wey ranked ninth to 24th go face two-legged play-offs to join dem.

Champions League pots: Who dey di group stage?

Pot 1: MANCHESTER CITY, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, MANCHESTER UNITED, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, ARSENAL

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, FC Copenhagen