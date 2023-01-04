‘How I take lose one arm as I dey try separate pipo wey dey fight’

Wetin we call dis foto, Salisu dey try play peacemaker when one of di two fighters stab am

23 year old Salisu Hussaini wey dey stay Kano state dey among pipo wey no go ever forget di year 2022 wey just end because of di bad tin wey happun to am as e dey try do good tin.

Na for 2022 after close of work na im Salisu bin try play peace maker between two pipo wey dey fight not knowing say na im go suffer pass

.“I wake up dat day feeling good, I no sabi say na dat day my whole life go change forever.” Na so Salisu begin im yarn wit BBC Pidgin

“I spend my whole day for my tailoring shop and afta I close from work around past 9pm I first follow my oga go submit one work and from dia I begin go house.”

“I stop buy food and I siddon just couple of houses away from my house to eat na dia one of my friends begin complain to me about anoda boy wey dey threaten am.”

Moments later Salisu stand up to go tok to one of di two guys wey don already begin to shout on each oda to maintain peace.

“As I dey tok to am next thing e just comot knife from im shirt dey try stab me but e chook me for hand and blood begin comot.”

Na dia and then fight end and di guy wey do di stabbing run leave di place although Nigeria police from Kano Command later arrest am dat day.

Days for hospital

‘From dia my people rush me to Murtala Mohammed hospital on dat same day and na dia I spend di next three days under di care of medical pipo.’

Salisu say from dia di hospital refer am to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital wey also ask am to go Dala Orthopaedic hospital for further treatment.

Wetin we call dis foto, Salisu after di stabbing

“Na for Dala hospital doctors tell us say dem must comot di arm as di veins wey suppose dey supply blood don kpafuka.”

“Di cry I cry dat day no be small because I just dey think of my life and how e go change.”

“I dey do very well for my tailoring business and now all of a sudden I no fit sow again just because I dey try help.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Salisu after dem cut im arm comot for Dala hospital

‘End of my tailoring career’

Salisu say e no dey do anything at di moment because e no fit work with one arm.

“I just dey house now wit my family wey dey support and give all di motivation I need.”

On whether e go like get prosthetic arm to allow am work e tok say doctors tell am say e go hard because dem cut di arm so deep.

Wetin we call dis foto, Salisu inside im tailoring shop before di incident

‘I no go advice pipo to stop separating fight’

Salisu tok say despite wetin happun to am e no go advice pipo to stop separating fight whenever dem see fight.

“I take wetin happun to me as destiny from God and even if tomorrow I see anoda fight I go try seperate am because na wetin good pesin suppose do.”

“So I no go advice pipo to avoid separating fight so dat bad tin no go happun to dem.”

Court don since sentence di pesin wey stab Salisu to jail for wetin im do and e currently dey for Kuramawa Correctional facility inside Kano state.