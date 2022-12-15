Eritrean troops kill my uncle - WHO boss Tedros

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 minutes wey don pass

Di Oga of di UN public health body don accuse Eritrean troops of killing im uncle for Ethiopia war-torn Tigray region.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of di World Health Organization, say dem tell am say more dan 50 other pipop dey arbitrarily killed for di same village.

"I no dey in good shape," admit di still visibly shaken Ethiopian, wey im family hail from Tigray.

Eritrea so far never make public comments on di accusation.

Speaking at Wednesday WHO briefing for Geneva on di latest Covid-19 issues, Dr Tedros say: "On Saturday, dem inform me say di Eritrean army kill my uncle.

"I tok to my mama, and she dey really devastated because na im be di youngest from dia family. Ande dey almost di same age [as me]," tok di 57-year-old WHO director general. E no provide any details about di timing of di alleged attack or di location of di village.

Dr Tedros also express hopes say di ceasefire agreement wey di Ethiopian goment and di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) sign in November "go hold and dis madness go stop".

But Eritrean troops and forces from Ethiopia's neighbouring Amhara region no dey party to di deal.

Di conflict for Tigray erupt for late 2020 wen Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed order one military offensive against local forces for di kontri northern region.

E say e do so in response to one attack on one military base wey dey house goment troops.

Di escalation come after months of fight fight between Oga Abiy goment and leaders of Tigray dominant political party.