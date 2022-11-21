Wizkid shine for di American Music Awards - See oda pipo wey win
Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, wey many pipo sabi as Wizkid don make history as e become di first African artiste to collect award for di 50th American Music Awards (AMAs).
E collect di Favourite Afrobeats Artiste award.
Dis na di first time organizers of di award go introduce di Favourite Afrobeat Artiste category.
Starboy bin contend wit oda Nigerian singers like Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy, DML and Tems to finally win di award.
Im ‘Essence’ album wey e feature Tems also collect award for di ‘Favourite R&B song’ category. E win ogbonge mucians wey include Beyonce, Bruno Mars and odas wey dey di category.
Di American Music Awards congratulate am for dia official twitter handle.
Anoda song wey Tems collabo do wit Drake, Future: Wait For U also win di award for di Favourite Hip Hop song.
Di annual AMA event wey hold for Microsoft Theatre for California on Sunday, 20 November, 2022 dey celebrate di year top achievements in music and na fans dey determine who go win.
Crowd boo Chris Brown for di AMAs award
American musician Kelly Rowland bin ask di audience for di American Music Awards to "chill out" afta dem boo Chris Brown afta e win di award for di best male R&B artist.
Brown bin get issues wit pipo since e plead guilty say im dey assault im ex-girlfriend Rihanna for 2009.
E no attend di Sunday AMAs sake of say e suppose dey one event to honour di 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson blockbuster Thriller album for Los Angeles but organisers later cancel di event.
Rowland, wey accept di award on im behalf dey surprised by di audience reaction.
"Excuse me... chill out," she tok as di cameras move to show di audience, some of dem dey boo and dey make oda unclear remarks about Chris Brown.
Rowland thank Brown say na ogbonge performer e be and for making great R&B music.
Artists wey perform for di award
Plenty ogbonge artists perform for di 2022 AMAs award, wey include, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood and Pink – wey give correct rendition of Grease Hopelessly Devoted To You in tribute to Olivia Newton John, wey die last month.
Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth perform Three Times a Lady, Easy, All Night Long (All Night), Say You, Say Me, Brick House and Jesus Is Love.
Lionel Richie collect di Icon Award, wey honour im legacy of hits wit di Commodores and as a solo artist.
Highlights of di award
Taylor Swift na di night biggest winner, she win for all di six categories dem nominate her for plus di night top prize - artist of di year.
"I get di fans to thank essentially for my happiness," di singer tok.
She also win album of di year for Red (Taylor's Version).
Swift now get a lifetime total of 40 AMAs and dis don make her di most successful artist for di history of di fan-voted awards ceremony.
Full list of winners:
- Artist of the year - Taylor Swift
- Best new artist - Dove Cameron
- Collaboration of the year - Elton John & Dua Lipa: Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
- Favourite touring artist - Coldplay
- Favourite music video - Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite male pop artist - Harry Styles
- Favourite female pop artist - Taylor Swift
- Favourite pop duo or group - BTS
- Favourite pop album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite pop song - Harry Styles: As It Was
- Favourite male country artist - Morgan Wallen
- Favourite female country artist - Taylor Swift
- Favourite country duo or group - Dan & Shay
- Favourite country album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)
- Favourite country song - Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You
- Favourite male hip-hop artist -Kendrick Lamar
- Favourite female hip-hop artist - Nicki Minaj
- Favourite hip-hop album - Kendrick Lamar: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
- Favourite hip-hop song - Future: Wait For U (feat Drake & Tems)
- Favourite male R&B artist - Chris Brown
- Favourite female R&B artist - Beyoncé
- Favourite R&B album - Beyoncé: Renaissance
- Favourite R&B song - Beyoncé: Break My Soul
- Favourite male Latin artist - Bad Bunny
- Favourite female Latin artist - Anitta
- Favourite Latin duo or group - Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Favourite Latin album - Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Favourite Latin song - Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas
- Favourite rock artist - Machine Gun KellyFavourite rock song - Maneskin: Beggin'
- Favourite rock album - Ghost: Impera
- Favourite inspirational artist - For King & Country
- Favourite gospel artist - Tamela Mann
- Favourite dance artist - Marshmello
- Favourite soundtrack - Elvis
- Favourite Afrobeats artist - Wizkid
- Favourite K-Pop artist - BTS