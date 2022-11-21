Wizkid shine for di American Music Awards - See oda pipo wey win

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, W﻿izkid shine for di American Music Awards

21 November 2022, 15:19 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, wey many pipo sabi as Wizkid don make history as e become di first African artiste to collect award for di 50th American Music Awards (AMAs).

E collect di Favourite Afrobeats Artiste award.

Dis na di first time organizers of di award go introduce di Favourite Afrobeat Artiste category.

Starboy bin contend wit oda Nigerian singers like Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy, DML and Tems to finally win di award.

Im ‘Essence’ album wey e feature Tems also collect award for di ‘Favourite R&B song’ category. E win ogbonge mucians wey include Beyonce, Bruno Mars and odas wey dey di category.

Di American Music Awards congratulate am for dia official twitter handle.

Wia dis foto come from, TEMS Wetin we call dis foto, W﻿izkid and Tems win award for di American Music Awards

Anoda song wey T﻿ems collabo do wit Drake, Future: Wait For U also win di award for di Favourite Hip Hop song.

Di annual AMA event wey hold for Microsoft Theatre for California on Sunday, 20 November, 2022 dey celebrate di year top achievements in music and na fans dey determine who go win.

Crowd boo Chris Brown for di AMAs award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di former Destiny Child star bin accept award on behalf of Chris Brown

American musician Kelly Rowland bin ask di audience for di American Music Awards to "chill out" afta dem boo Chris Brown afta e win di award for di best male R&B artist.

Brown bin get issues wit pipo since e plead guilty say im dey assault im ex-girlfriend Rihanna for 2009.

E no attend di Sunday AMAs sake of say e suppose dey one event to honour di 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson blockbuster Thriller album for Los Angeles but organisers later cancel di event.

Rowland, wey accept di award on im behalf dey surprised by di audience reaction.

"Excuse me... chill out," she tok as di cameras move to show di audience, some of dem dey boo and dey make oda unclear remarks about Chris Brown.

Rowland thank Brown say na ogbonge performer e be and for making great R&B music.

Artists wey perform for di award

P﻿lenty ogbonge artists perform for di 2022 AMAs award, wey include, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood and Pink – wey give correct rendition of Grease Hopelessly Devoted To You in tribute to Olivia Newton John, wey die last month.

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth perform Three Times a Lady, Easy, All Night Long (All Night), Say You, Say Me, Brick House and Jesus Is Love.

Lionel Richie collect di Icon Award, wey honour im legacy of hits wit di Commodores and as a solo artist.

Highlights of di award

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Swift wit one of her 40 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift na di night biggest winner, she win for all di six categories dem nominate her for plus di night top prize - artist of di year.

"I get di fans to thank essentially for my happiness," di singer tok.

She also win album of di year for Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift now get a lifetime total of 40 AMAs and dis don make her di most successful artist for di history of di fan-voted awards ceremony.

Full list of winners:

Artist of the year - Taylor Swift

- Taylor Swift Best new artist - Dove Cameron

- Dove Cameron Collaboration of the year - Elton John & Dua Lipa: Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

- Elton John & Dua Lipa: Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Favourite touring artist - Coldplay

- Coldplay Favourite music video - Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version)

- Taylor Swift: All Too Well (Taylor's Version) Favourite male pop artist - Harry Styles

- Harry Styles Favourite female pop artist - Taylor Swift

- Taylor Swift Favourite pop duo or group - BTS

- BTS Favourite pop album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Carrie Underwood perform one 80s-inspired version of Crazy Angels

Favourite pop song - Harry Styles: As It Was

Favourite male country artist - Morgan Wallen

Favourite female country artist - Taylor Swift

Favourite country duo or group - Dan & Shay

Favourite country album - Taylor Swift; Red (Taylor's Version)

Favourite country song - Morgan Wallen: Wasted On You

Favourite male hip-hop artist -Kendrick Lamar

Favourite female hip-hop artist - Nicki Minaj

Favourite hip-hop album - Kendrick Lamar: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Favourite hip-hop song - Future: Wait For U (feat Drake & Tems)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Future: Wait For U

Favourite male R&B artist - Chris Brown

Favourite female R&B artist - Beyoncé

Favourite R&B album - Beyoncé: Renaissance

Favourite R&B song - Beyoncé: Break My Soul

Favourite male Latin artist - Bad Bunny

Favourite female Latin artist - Anitta

Favourite Latin duo or group - Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin album - Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

Favourite Latin song - Sebastián Yatra: Dos Oruguitas

Favourite rock artist - Machine Gun KellyFavourite rock song - Maneskin: Beggin'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Missy Elliot join Brazilian star Anitta for one ogbonge performance