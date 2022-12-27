Some of di biggest tori of 2022

Author, Victor Ezeama

Role, Broadcast Journalist



34 minutes wey don pass

2022 no be better year for Nigeria, Africa and di world as e take concern di kain incidents wey happun for di year.

From entertainment, to sports, local and international politics, global economy and climate change.

Di year see many deaths, disappointments, economic meltdown, bad politics and so on.

Inside di gloom and doom some kontris maintain dia happiness while odas kontinu to struggle, according to di global economic index.

Na few days remain make 2022 end some pipo still dey believe say some tin fit change about di situation of tins.

Di effect of di ‘gloomy’ tori dem

To get di correct figures fit hard small but e clear reach evri body say plenty pipo ‘japa’ comot for Nigeria well-well for 2022.

Many of di pipo wey leave di kontri go to study while majority odas carry dia family comot go look for ‘green pasture.’

Doz wey don comot get different reason but nobody go deny say di tori dem wey dem dey read evri day put fear for dia body – some of dem no get hope again.

Major tori of 2022

Russia invasion of Ukraine: Nobody know say war go happun any wia for di world in recent time. True-True kontris wey no agree fit dey ginger dem sef but notin dey really happun afta di ginger. For late 2021, U.S, Britain and di rest of di Western world begin warn say dem dey notice say Russia go invade Ukraine but pipo no take dem serious. Even di President of Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, no gree. But on 24 February, 2022, Russia launch wetin dem call "special military operation" wey dem claim say na to “force di demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” Ukraine no believe am but dem try to resist. Na di resistance lead to invasion by di Russian army wey later turn to war. Di war still dey go on as at di time of writing dis tori.

Asuu strike: Lecturers for public universities always go on strike wen dem wan force goment to do some tin. Di lecturers under di Academic staff Union of Universities (Asuu) on 14 February embark on warning strike sake of say goment fail to execute one MoU wey bin dey demand payment of academic staff allowance, review of di payment system and case of establishing many oda universities for di kontri.

For 14 March, di union extend di strike by eight weeks and by 9 May dem add extra 12 weeks. Na so dem hold di strike till e rich eight months. Na October 2022 dem call off di strike afta intervention by many ogbonge Nigerians.

Nigeria failure to qualify for the World cup: Afta dem do well for di group stages of di qualifying round of di 2022 World Cup, Nigeria Super Eagles still no make am to di main tournament. Di Eagles bin top dia Group to qualify for di final stage wey be play-off with di Black Stars of Ghana.

Di play-off na two games – and for di first leg Ghana play 0-0 draw wit Nigeria for Kumasi. For di second leg di two teams play 1-1 draw for Abuja. Ghana qualify based on goal difference rule.

Peter Obi and political party primaries for 2023 elections: Former Anambra state govnor Peter Obi become di surprise candidate for di 2023 presidential election afta e defect from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Labour Party. Di defection shock many pipo wey no expect say anoda major candidate go dey for di election. Obi beat di likes of Prof Pat Utomi and odas to emerge di candidate of LP.

Im emergence come weeks afta im former oga Atiku Abubakar become di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria main opposition party. Atiku beat Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike and odas to emerge di candidate of di party. Im decision to pick Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa as im Vice presidential candidate cause problem for di party wey dem neva fit settle.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerge as di presidential candidate of di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC). E emerge afta tight contest wey include vice president Yemi Osinbajo wey carry third and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi wey carry second. Im candidacy become controversial wen e pick former Borno state govnor Kassim Shettima as im vice presidential candidate wey pipo dey refer to as ‘muslim-muslim’ ticket.

Kasala for British politics: E no dey make sense sense wen controversy full di tenure of any kontri prime minister. Dat na di situation for United Kingdom politics for July 2022. Di kontri wey many oda kontris dey envy dia politics get three prime ministers in two months.

To make di matter worse, di world longest serving monarch also die during di period. 10 Downing Street become di most popular address. Di former Prime Minster Boris Johnson lose 50 of im appointees to resignations.

Di controversies make am resign wey lead to di emergence of Liz Truss as di new prime minister. Truss no tey for di office as she no fit defend some of her economic proposals wey see di drop in value of di British pounds. She also resign and di main party den elect Rishi Sunak as di new prime minister. Dis na di first time pesin wey get foreign blood dey become prime minister for UK. Sunak orgin na India.

Death of Queen Elizabeth: For September Queen Elizabeth II, di UK longest-serving monarch, die for Balmoral at di age of 96, afta she reign for 70 years. She die peacefully for her Scottish estate, wia she bin don spend most of di summer. Di Queen climb di throne for 1952 and witness plenti social change.

Her son King Charles III say di death of im beloved mother na one "moment of great sadness" for am and im family and say her loss go dey "deeply felt" around di world.

Her burial attract global attention and many world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and oda leaders from around di world attend.

Her son King Charles III don become di monarch of di United Kingdom.

Court discharge of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu: For October di Appeal Court for Abuja discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (Ipob) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case say Kanu no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place. Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process. Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally. Nigeria federal goment becos dem carry di matter go Supreme court.

NDLEA biggest cocaine bust: Nigeria drug police, di National Drug Law Enforcement AGency (NDLEA) destroy hard drugs worth billions of Naira for di Badagry axis of Lagos state southwest of di kontri.

Di cocaine follow for large consignment of hard drugs dem seize for one warehouse for di Ikorodu axis of Nigeria commercial capital. NDLEA say dis na di biggest single cocaine seizure for di history of di agency. Di total seizure na about 1.8 tons of hard drug worth 278,250,000 dollars wey im equivalent na about 194 billion naira. Di agency say dem secure court order to destroy bulk of di drugs from Federal High Court Lagos.

Nigerian-born fighters lose dia titles: For years, Anthony Joshua, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya bin dominate dia divisions for combat sports. But 2022 no make sense for any of dem.

Joshua na di first casualty afta e lose im six-year dominance for Boxing. Afta losing im IBF, WBA and WBO titles to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for September 2021, Joshua struggle to regain form for 2022.

Di second casualty na Usman wey lose im title to Edwards for di UFC 278 main event for Vivint Smart Home Arena for Salt Lake City, USA. Di welterweight champion bin dey make im sixth defence of im title for rematch of im 2015 clash wit Edwards but e no fit.

And for di UFC 281 for November 13 for Madison Square Garden, Adesanya lose im middleweight belt to im former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira to make am three defeats to di Brazilian.

Adesanya come into di fight wit form and record for di UFC Middleweight division to seek revenge against Pereira wey bin don beat am two times for 2016 and 2017.

Ghana economic woes: West African kontri Ghana begin face economic wahala from mid 2022. Na for September di tin reach dem for neck wey make dem run go meet di International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

Initially, govment reject de option of going to de IMF for economic bailout.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta reveal say he plan to raise resources within de kontri to support de economic programs of govment. But de growing pressure on de economy, increasing food prices, fuel price hike den recent agitations make govment reverse de decision to stay off IMF

Death of Davido pikin, Ifeanyi: Di entertainment industry for Nigeria suffer many losses for 2022. Di year start wit di death of Osinachi Nwachukwu di ‘Ekwueme’ crooner den former BBNaija housemate Rico Swavey and anoda Gospel singer Sammie Okposo among odas.

Di one wey attract global attention na di death of Ifeanyi, di 3 year-old son of Nigerian award winning singer Davido.

Tori be say Ifeanyi die afta dem see am inside swimming pool for dia house for Banana Island. Di death of Ifeanyi spark serious discussion for social media across di world – local and international celebrities send dia condolence to Davido and im partner Chioma and also pay tribute to dem.

Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup: Na Argentina win di 2022 edition of di Fifa World Cup wey many pipo describe as di “best World Cup ever”. Argentina wey lose dia first match to unrated Saudi Arabia go eventually beat France for di finals.