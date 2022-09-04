Why Athletics Integrity Unit suspend Nigerian gold medallist Nzubechi Nwokocha

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

29 minutes wey don pass

Di Athletics Integrity Unit don suspend Nigerian sprinter, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who win gold for di 4x100m relay for dis year’s Commonwealth Games, provisionally.

Dem sama Grace provisional suspension for di use of banned substances, di Athletics Integrity Unit tok for one statement on dia site.

Nwokocha, 21, run di anchor leg for Birmingham last month as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to win gold.

AIU tok say dem don already sama am di notice of di provisional suspension.

“Di AIU don provisionally suspend Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2),” AIU tok for Twitter.

Ostarine and Ligandrol na both anabolic agents wey dey prohibited by di World Anti-Doping Agency.

Nwokocha bin qualified for last year’s Tokyo Olympics and also entered di 100m and 200m for di World Championships in Eugene dand she reach di semi-finals in both events.

She be one of di 12 female athletes wey win gold medals for Nigeria for Birmingham 2022.

For one interview she tell BBC say di team bin dey disappointed for not winning medal for di world athletics championships for Orgeon and di win for Birmingham na relief.

"E dey good to come up here, executing our race and getting di best out of am. And dis na wetin wey always plan for.

And we dey happy with wetin we get today,"

"We all dey work togeda, e no mata our ages, and we just want to work togeda, get di best out of oursef," Nwokocha tok.

Wetin provisional suspension mean

Provisional Suspension mean wen an athlete or oda pesin dey suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in Athletics prior to final decision at hearing conducted under di World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or di Integrity Code of Conduct.

For doping cases, Provisional Suspension dey mandatory under di World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules following an adverse analytical finding for any non-specified substance on the Prohibited List.

Dem fit impose Provisional Suspension on other doping cases depending on di nature and circumstances of di case in question.