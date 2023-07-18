Islamic New Year: States wey declare Wednesday 19 July as public holiday for Nigeria and why e dey important to Muslims

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

So far, about eight states for Nigeria don declare di 19th of July 2023, as public holiday to celebrate di Islamic new year.

Kano, Oyo, Osun, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kebbi and Jigawa announce di public holiday wey dem dey call Hijri 1445.

Di difference between di Islamic Holiday na say dem no dey celebrate am for di same dey of di year and di name of di year dey different.

For Nigeria, di Sultan of Sokoto bin ask Muslims to look out for di new moon of Muharram 1445 After Hijrah.

“Di sighting of di new moon of Muharram go Mark di end of di Islamic lunar calendar 1444, and di beginning of di New year 1445 After Hijrah”, e tok for statement.

Wetin be di Islamic New Year and why e dey important to Muslims

Di 12 months wey Islam dey use no begin during di time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). E start 150 years before dem born am.

Na Arabic months wey dey in use and Islam adopt am after di prophet migrate from Mecca to Medina for Saudi Arabia.

Dat na why dis new Islamic year dey read 1442 A.H (AH mean after migration of di prophet 1442 years ago).

Since na moon Islam dey use to calculate time, none of di months get exact days unlike di Gregorian calendar wey dey use sun.

So most times 11 days different dey always dey between di two calendars as di Islamic year dey shorter.

Muslims dey celebrate di mark to mark di journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Madinah.

E dey important among di Muslim community, as e dey help dem understand more about dia origin and how di community take become one.

On di1st of Muharram, Muslims no get prescribed days of worship, but e dey serve as a time for reflection on Prophet Muhammad's journey and di struggles wey di early Muslims bin face.

Muslims dey advised to fasting and offer prayers on di first day of di Year.

How many months dey di Muslim calendar

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Specific times for di calendar year dey wey pipo fit travel go Saudi Arabia holy sites

Muharram

Dis month for Arabic mean 'Forbidden' because na month wey Arabs even before Islam dey abstain from fighting, killing and every aggression. Na di first month for Islam.

Safar

Dis na di second month and e mean 'void' because na month wey Arabs before Islam dey go on different kinds of raids to oda towns.

Rabi-Al Awwal

Dis na di third month for Islam and e mean first spring because di name appear for beginning of spring.

Rabi-Al Akhir

Dis one dey mean last spring unlike di previous month wey mean first spring.

Some pipo dey also call di month Rabi Al Thani just like to say end of spring time wey dem name di month.

Jumada- Al Ula

Dis month name cna to mark wen di land become dry.

Some pipo tok say na because of di summer heat dem name di month like dat.

Jumada Al Akhirah

Dis month na opposite of di previous one in meaning, for di former one na wen di land dry but dis month get im name after dat time end and no more dry land.

Rajab

Dis dey mean 'respect' na one of di months wey Arabs dey give up dia swords, arrows and bows as dem no dey fight for dis month.

Sha'aban

Dem name di 8th month dis way because na month wey Arabs dey disperse seeking water and grass.

Ramadan

Dis na di most popular month wey even non Muslims sabi because na im Muslims dey fast and im meaning na 'burning' because of di hot season in desert of Arabia those days.

Shawwal

Dis month get im name due to di strong relationship between Arabs and camels. Na time of di year wey camels dey appear thinner and short of milk hence di name.

Dhul Qiddah

Dis month mean 'month of truce' na month wey Arabs dey enter truces and stop fighting.

Dhul Hijjah