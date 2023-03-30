Spain pipo provoke say TV star get surrogate baby from US

One Spain actress don make her kontri pipo para afta she do revelation say she born baby girl through surrogacy for US.

Ana Obregón na 68 years old ogbonge Spanish sitcom actress. She loss her 27 years old son to cancer for 2020.

She bin speak about how she dey struggle to move on wit her life.

Spain goment ban all kain of surrogacy, but parents fit adopt di pikin wen e return to di kontri.

Surrogacy na wen woman agrees to carry and give birth to pikin on behalf of somebody else. Most times, but not always, na in exchange for money.

Obregón wey also lost both her parents afta her son die, bin appear for cover of one magazine, ¡Hola! magazine earlier dis week outside one Miami hospital, holding new baby.

For one Instagram post, she later say:

"Light full of love enta my darkness. I no go ever dey alone again. I DEY ALIVE AGAIN."

Her post cause debate on Spanish social media, and some ministers for Spain left-wing goment provoke by her action.

Education Minister Pilar Alegría call di image of Obregón leaving di hospital "Dantesque", referring to di Italian writer journey through hell.

Equality Minister Irene Montero say di move na "a form of violence against women" and she add say e get "clear poverty bias" against women wey become surrogate mothers sake of dem need di money.

Alegría also say: "Dis no be surrogacy, dis na renting a womb wey, as we know, na illegal practice for Spain."

"Women body no suppose dey for sale or for rent to satisfy anyone desires," Presidency Minister Felix Bolaños declare.

But Cuca Gamarra - number two for di conservative People Party – dey more careful, e say dem don approach di topic through "deep and serene debates becos e touch on many moral, ethical and religious questions".

Spain Socialist-led coalition goment enta power almost five years ago and don make women rights one of im key areas of policy.

Earlier dis year, im sama tighter restrictions on surrogacy, ban advert for surrogacy agencies.