'If my wife bin no support me, I no for do politics’

Popular musician wey also be pastor and politician Olubankole Wellington tok to BBC Pidgin about some key issues wey touch on di music industry, politics and family.

On di death of musician Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba wey pipo sabi as Mohbad, Banky W say authorities need to do proper investigation to tell us wetin cause Mohbad death.

Banky W also react to di recent judgement of di National Assembly petitions tribunal wey call for a supplementary election for di seat of House of Representatives for Eti Osa local government area, after di Independent National Electoral Commission, (Inec) bin declare Labour Party candidate Thaddeus Attah winner of di seat for di 2023 elections.

Banky W wey come second for di polls as di People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate say e believe say “e still dey possible” for am to win.

On combining being a politician and a pastor, Banky W say e decide to chook leg to make pipo see say correct pipo wey get beta mind to serve di pipo also fit dey part of government.

E also speak on some of di challenges of fame and how e dey manage am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Olubankole Wellington alias Banky W