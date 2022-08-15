15 Tips to stay safe in Nigeria - Police

Nigeria Inspector General of Police don order security to protect all schools, hospitals, health workers and critical national infrastructures around di kontri.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba tok dis one as im review di general security situation for di kontri, according to police statement on Sunday 14 August, 2022.

Di police chief also order make police cari out regular patrols, stops and search to reduce di rates of crimes for di kontri.

Sake of dis mata, di police dey beg Nigerians to cooperate as many police operatives go dey seen at strategic areas, routes and communities,.

Di move na in order to suppress di antics and criminal activities of men of di underworld.

BBC Pidgin torchlight 15 safety tips wey police want make you know.

Safety tips

Tip 1. No use car stickers wey tok wia you dey work, especially if na ogbonge job.

Tip 2. No post pictures of your pikin for dia school uniforms or badges, protect una pikin.

Tip 3. Wen you go party, no let di band jazz you sotay you start to dey spray money, use envelope.

Tip 4. No be di pesin wey go try empty ATM machine with large withdrawal. You no need 50k for wallet to feel like man.

Tip 5. Always delete bank transaction notification especially SMS… you fit memorize your bank balance. Tear your POS/ATM receipt troway.

Tip 6. No jog wey da don dark, you suppose get sense pass that. If you fit carry pesin wey you trust follow bodi.

Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if na just to waka outside to off gen.

Tip 8. Never-never-never ear your ID outside your work place. No bodi need to know wia you dey work.

Tip 9. Dey accountable with your parent or your spouse, make pesin know wia you dey at every point.

Tip 10. If you fitm no dey send pikin alone on errand outside your house, dem be soft targets.

Tip 11. No dey form big oga for your street with plenti donation for estate meeting, try dey modest.

Tip 12. Wen you dey give, give modestly and for private, try dey tok “I no fit spare dat kain money now”.

Tip 13. No too stay for office afta closing time, you fit do dat deadline work later or for house sef.

Tip 14. Make safety di number one tin you dey tink for your decisions always.

Tip 15. Mind wetin you dey post for social media about yourself.

How Police for Edo State rescue 34 kidnap victims

Police for Edo State, southern Nigeria, don confam di rescue of 34 kidnap victims for Orhihonwon local goment area of di State. For statement wey di deputy police tok tok pesin ASP Jennifer Iwegbu sign, say dem rescue di kidnap victims including 32 pikins along di Benin-Agbor expressway on Saturday 13 August, 2022. Na on Friday 12 August, 2022 di police for Uronigbe divisional headquarters get report say some suspected kidnappers burst out from bush along di Agbor/Uronigbe/Obiaruku expressway come kidnap passengers for one Toyota hiace bus wey bin dey travel from Agbor to Warri. Di passengers na football players of Itugbe Kings Club, Warri, Delta State and dem carry dem enter di bush. Di statement say di DPO mobilize im team come join body with Military, local vigilantes and tactical team from Delta State Police Command for di State boundary and dem comb di bush come rescue 32 of di victims without any injury. While dem dey profile di ones dem don rescue, dem discover say five pesins still dey missing and dem still dey on intense bush combing to rescue di remaining five victims. ASP Iwegbu add say earlier, di hoodlums bin don attack two occupants for one Toyota Corolla car wey bin dey travel from Bayelsa to

Kidnapping in Nigeria

On June 3 June 2022, gunmen wey dey suspected to be terrorists storm di Catholic Church come kill 40 worshippers and injure several odas.

Di National Security Council don accuse fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) say na dem of launch di attack.

Authorities never arrest anybody wey dey in connection with di attack.

Di weekend of June 12, na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap for Sokoto state northwest Nigeria.

Na as dem dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara state after attending wedding of dia friend, attackers seize dem

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priests for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna. Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.

E don pose a real threat to trade and education, as well as di kontri farming communities.