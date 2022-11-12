Celebrities, fans full Migos rapper Takeoff memorial

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 28-year-old Takeoff na member of di hip hop trio Migos along wit im uncle Quavo and cousin Offset

one hour wey don pass

Thousands of fans gada to pay dia final respects to di Migos rapper Takeoff for one memorial service wey celebrities full for Atlanta, Georgia.

Stars wey include Drake, Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey full di Friday "celebration of life" ceremony.

Di 28-year-old musician die inside one shooting wey happun for one bowling alley for Houston, Texas earlier dis month.

Police still dey investigate di mata and neva arrest anybody.

Fans enta rain to attend di programme wey hold for roughly three-hour for di State Farm Arena, one 21,000-capacity stadium.

Relatives - including di two surviving members of Migos, ims uncle Quavo and im cousin Offset - give heartfelt tributes to di young artist.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens give di rapper, wey im real name na Kirshnik Khari Ball, di city highest honour: di Phoenix Award.

Di event also feature musical performances from Bieber, Bailey, and gospel artists Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage.

Dem no allow any media inside di venue, dem also ban phones and recording devices.

But for images and videos wey dey leaked on social media, e show as Drake and odas make heartfelt speeches.

Afta di event, one motorcade carry Takeoff body go im final resting place.

How Takeoff take die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Takeoff na di youngest member of di group

Di rapper die on 1 November from stray bullet afta argument break out for one private party e attend for Houston.

Di shooting took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on one balcony outside di 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where Takeoff bin reportedly dey play dice wit im uncle and bandmate, Quavo.

Police say 40 to 50 guests bin dey di private party when someone open fire. Wen dem land di scene, officers say dem see large crowd and a man wit a gunshot wound for im head or neck. Dem pronounce am dead at di scene.

Police Chief Troy Finner, tok say dem don dey beg eye-witnesses for di community to provide information.

Wetin to know about Takeoff and im singing group Migos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend di BET Awards 2021

Migos - wey Takeoff, Offset and Quavo be members - grow up togeda for Lawrenceville, Georgia, and represent di state capital, Atlanta, wey pipo dey argue say na di spiritual home of trap music.

Originally dem call demself Polo Club, and later make dia debut as Migos for 2010, and score dia first hit wit Versace, wey receive a remix from Drake, for 2013.

Dia climb to di top stop small for 2015 wen dem send Offset to jail afta one police raid on di group tour bus afta one show for Georgia State University.

Later dat year, di three of dem release di mixtape Back to di Bando, wey include di hit song Look at My Dab – wey make di dabbing dance trend dat year before athletes and even politicians later pick am up begin dab.

Di group go mainstream for 2016 wit Bad and Boujee, one viral hit wey im quotable lyrics ("rain drop, drop top") cause pipo to begin do plenty memes.

A slow-burning success, e top di US charts two months afta dem release am, thanks partly to one ogbonge endorsement from actor-rapper Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.

"I tink dem [Migos] na di Beatles of dis generation," im tok am during one speech for di Golden Globe Awards for 2017. "Dat song, Bad and Boujee, dey just fly."

Takeoff non-appearance for di single cause one minor controversy among fans - but im brush am off, claim say im simply dey unavailable for di recording session.

Afta im success, di band second album, Culture, debut at number one for di US. Di same year, di group collaborate wit Calvin Harris on Slide - dia only UK top 10 hit.

Dia follow-up album, Culture II, feature production by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, as well as guest spots from Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Cardi B and Drake. Anoda US number one, e lead to platinum hits MotorSport, Stir Fry, Walk It Talk It and Narcos.

Around di same time, Offset begin date Cardi B, and now dem don get two children, Kulture and Wave.

Takeoff, wey be di youngest member of di band, release one solo album, Di Last Rocket, for 2018 before Migos reunite to record Culture III for 2021.

However, di band split up earlier dis year afta gbas-gbos wit Offset.

"We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes dat... no dey show," Quavo tell di Big Facts podcast earlier dis year. "Dis no get anytin to do wit no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. Dis na sometin wey get to do wit di three brothers."

Takeoff and Quavo continue togeda release one album, Only Built For Infinity Links, wey reach number seven for di US charts last month.