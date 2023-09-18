List of some young Nigerians wey don get ministerial appointments

Ministerial appointment na one important tin for di administration of any goment for Nigeria. Dis na because ministers be di president first grade advisers wey go follow am run di affairs of di kontri.

Di ministers also dey collect advise from dia own special advisers.

Di president dey also consider plenti tins wen dem dey appointment ministers as representation from all areas dey important.

Youth representation na one ogbonge area wey don generate plenty tok-tok for Nigeria for many years.

President Tinubu get more youths for im ministerial appointment pass oda leaders wey don rule di kontri.

For im latest appointments, President Bola Tinubu bin appoint two young pipo as ministers of youths.

Di appointment come afta di president remove over 60-year-old Abubakar Momoh as youth minister. Dis move sweet many young Nigerians for belle.

Here be di list of some of di youngest ministers wey don gbab appointment for Nigeria so far.

Ayodele Olawande

Ayodele Olawande na community development expert and youth leader for di All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Before im nomination, im most recent work na for di Office of di Special Adviser to di President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

E be one of youth wey some APC group recommend to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dey appointed as minister.

Betta Edu

Dem born Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu for October 27, 1986.

She be from Cross-River state, South-South, Nigeria.

Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu complete secondary school for 2001 for Federal Government Girls College, Calabar. She study medicine and surgery (MBBCh) for her first degree for University of Calabar, Cross River State, South-South, Nigerian for 2009.

Betta Edu bin travel abroad go further her education, wia she gbab three post graduates degree from UK and U.S.A universities.

For 2013, Cross River State, ministry of health bin appoint her as di medical officer of health. She be di youngest special adviser for govnor Benedict Ayade of Cross River state, on community health from 2015-2016.

Di former govnor appoint am as di commissioner for health, December 3, 2019 to March 2022.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Dem born Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for May 1, 1982. E be engineer, entrepreneur and politician.

Tunji-Ojo gbab Bachelor’s degree for Electronics and Communication Engineering from di University of North London, England, United Kingdom (wey now be London Metropolitan University) for 2005.

E also get Master degree for Digital Communication and Networking from di same school.

E get plenti oda professional certificates.

As member House of Representatives, e be di Chairman, house committee on Niger Delta Development Commission. E dey re-elected for second term, but e resign afta im appointment by President Bola Tinubu for 16 August, 2023.

One ogbonge tin wey e do as lawmaker be say e bin lead di House of Representatives probe into di allege mismanagement of over N80bn for di NDDC.

Di probe na di first time wey dat kind tin go shelle sake of financial mata of di commission for over 20 years wey dem don dey.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim come from Nasarawa state, North-Central, Nigeria.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, bin appoint her as di director-general of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) from December 2020 to May 2021 .

Iman complete her secondary school for Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, Abuja. She study sociology for her first degree for University of Abuja, wia she graduate for age 19 .

For 2019, di govnor of Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule, appoint am as member of di Nasarawa State economic advisory council.

Bifo her appointment as Minister of State, Police Affairs, she be di honourable federal commissioner of di National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Office.

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa come from Katsina state, North-West, Nigeria.

She get degree for law from di University of Buckingham, UK.

Hannatu also get postgraduate masters degree for Oil and Gas Law from di University of Aberdeen. She dey currently complete her doctorate, wey she bin dey do part-time.

For June 2023, president Bola Tinubu appoint am as di Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy.

Shuaibu Audu

Dem born Shuaibu Audu November 6, 1980 for Kogi state.

Im papa na late Abubakar Audu wey be di first civilian govnor of Kogi state.

Shuaibu Audu na investment banker and politician.

E bin attend University of Leicester, United Kingdom, wia e gbab Bachelor’s degree for Business Economics for 2001.

E also get Master’s degree for International Securities, Investment and Banking from Henley Business School, University of Reading.

Also, e get anoda Master’s for Business Administration from di University of Oxford, UK, for 2013.

Bifo im appointment as minister of steel development, Oga Shuaibu be gubernatorial aspirant for Kogi state.

E bin lost di ticket to Ahmed Ododo for di primary elections for April 2023.

Joseph Utsev

Forty-three-year-old Joseph Utsev na di Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Utsev na graduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, wia e gbab Bachelor of Engineering degree for Civil Engineering for 2004.

E also get Master’s degree for Environmental Engineering; and Doctorate for Water Resources from di University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State.

Im na academic, politician, philanthropist, entrepreneur and administrator.

For 2017, Utsev dey appointed as di Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, wia e make ogbonge contribution.

For 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint am as di Executive Director of Engineering, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Makurdi.

Doris Uzoka-Anite

Dr Doris Uzoka Anite hail from Oguta LGA, Imo state, South-East, Nigeria.

Di govnor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma appoint am as di commissioner for finance and coordinating economy for 2021.

She be medical doctor by profession and holds a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter, specializing in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management.

For 2002, she make a career shift to di banking industry, and become di General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc.

Profile of Jamila Bio Ibrahim

According to her social media profile, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim na Nigerian politician and National President of di Progressives Young Women Forum.

She also be advocate of di Sustainable Development Goals. She be Peace and Clean Nigeria Ambassador wey dey also do some humanitarian work.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim na former Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals to di Govnor of Kwara State, and State Focal Person for di SDGs, African Union Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, and also State Focal Person Human Capital Development.

Nasir El-Rufai

Dem born Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai CON for 16 February 1960.

E bin serve as govnor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

E-Rufai also serve as minister of di Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

Dem appoint am as minister wen e be 43-years-old.

Former govnor El-Rufai also gbab nomination to serve as minister for President Tinubu administration but di tin no later work out.- Di reason why e no work no too clear to di public.

But tori wey dey out na say authorities no gree clear im name sake of security reasons.

Frank Nweke

Dem born Frank Nnaemeka Nweke Jr for 18 September 1965 for Lagos.

E be Nigerian Politician, Entrepreneur, Teacher and Social Innovator.

E be two-time Federal Minister for Nigeria and former Director General, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

For 2003, e bin serve under former president Olusegun Obasanjo as Federal Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties. For 2004, im portfolio bin dey expanded - e become di Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Special Duties and Youth Development. From 2005 to 2007, e bin serve as Minister of Information and National Orientation under di same administration.

Maitama Yusuf

Dem born Senator. Alh. Dr. Bello Maitama Yusuf GCON Sardaunan Dutse for April, 1947.

E be politician, Businessman and Senator of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.

E be di Minister for Internal Affairs for 1979 and Minister for Commerce for 1982.