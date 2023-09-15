Who be di Africans wey dey nominated for Fifa Best awards?

Di nominees for di Fifa Best Awards don show for men and women for 2023.

Only three African players dey among di nominees for dis year award wey Fifa just release for both men and women.

For di 12 man list na only one African player make di list, dat player na Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen wey help Napoli win di Serie A title last season dey eye di price wit players like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Di oda categories wey African players names show na di Best Men goalkeeper wey Yassine Bounou of Morocco and Al Hilal name dey and Andre Onana Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper.

No woman make dis list for any of di categories.

Oda ogbonge players wey dey di list na Paris ST Germain star boy Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina World Cup winner Messi na current holder of di player of di year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, wey bin win di first two editions of di award, no dey nominated for di award.

Ronaldo dey currently play in club football for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dey among di nominee for coach of di year.

Im dey face competition from three oda coach dem including Tottenham former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Full list of di Best Fifa men player nominees

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Man City)

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia/Al Nassr)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Man City)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Barcelona)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Man City);

Rodri (Spain/Man City)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Declan Rice (England/Arsenal)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Man City)

Best Men Coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain/Man City)

Simone Inzaghi (Italy/Inter Milan)

Ange Postecoglou (Australia/Tottenham)

Luciano Spalletti (Italy/Italy national team)

Xavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Best Men Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Ederson (Brazil/Man City)

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Man Utd)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)

Di selection for di men award na based of dia achievements from December 19, 2022 to August 20, 2023.

Also di Women prize consider di achievements from August 1, 2022 to August 20, 2023.

Several England players collect nominations, including Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James

Full list of di Best Fifa Women player nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona & Spain)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid & Colombia)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa & England)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain & France - now plays for Lyon)

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal & Australia)

Mary Fowler (Manchester City & Australia)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City & England)

Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca & Spain)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon & United States of America)

Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain & Sweden - now plays for Arsenal)

Lauren James (Chelsea & England)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea & Australia)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona & Spain)

Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai & Japan - now plays for Manchester United)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona & Spain)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona & England)

Full list of di Best Women coach nominee

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona)

Tony Gustavsson (Australia)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Di Best Fifa Women Goalkeeper Nominees

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia)

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany)

Catalina Coll (Spain)

Mary Earps (England

Christiane Endler (Chile)

Zećira Mušović (Sweden)

Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain)

Na panel of football experts wey include former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba select di nominees dem.

Voting for di eighth annual awards dey open now for Fifa.com and e go close for mid-October.