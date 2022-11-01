Wetin we know about di fire incident for Victoria Island Lagos wey kill pipo

Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿cene of di fire incident

Unknown number of pipo na im die for one fire incident for Adeola Odeku area of Victoria Island, Lagos.

Several oda pipo also wunjure for di deadly fire incident - eyewitness tell BBC Pidgin say at least nine pipo suffer serious burns.

Di incident happun on Tuesday morning for di highbrow area of Nigeria commercial capital.

Di Lagos state emergency fire agency (Lasema) neva issue any statement on di incident. Di state fire service also neva tok any tin about di mata.

However, di Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of di Lagos state don confam di incident.

‘We hear loud explosion’, eyewitness

D﻿i scene of di fire incident na for one new building wey be commercial bank along di popular road for VI, Lagos.

One eyewitness wey no gree tok im name tok say di way di fire start make pipo fear.

E tell tori pipo say na di loud noise wey dem hear wey sound like explosion make pipo rush comot to see say fire don start.

“We no know wetin cause di fire. Wetin we just hear na explosion wey throway one man from di generator house.

“Di man come from di fence, land wit im face for main road. E just dey helpless until neighbours go carry am come ot. As we raise am up we see say im face don tear.”

Di eyewitness also describe how di fire take spread go catch one police car by di building.

“As di fire start, pipo just begin run comot from di building wit fire for dia body. Some get luck say dem rescue dem.

“I see two deadi body and one still trap inside di generator house. But plenty pipo wunjure well-well,” e tok.

O﻿ne of di project managers for di building no gree tok wetin cause di fire but dem confam say casualties dey for di incident.

‘We recover one deadi body’, authorities

On dia part, di Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say na one deadi body dem recover from di fire incident.

Adeseye Margaret, Director of di Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service for statement say di victim die from serious burn.

“We recover di deadi body of one male adult from a Fire incident for Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku Str, by Eletu Ogabi Close, Opposite Keystone Bank Victoria Island.

“Di generator wey dey within di premises of a commercial bank burn, e also affect one Toyota Saloon Car of di Rapid Response Squad wey dey outside di premises.

“Di deadi body na dat of a man wey burn beyond recognition.”