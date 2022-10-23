Premier league weekend report - Who dey top six now

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Newcastle players celebrate as dem score against Tottenham

23 October 2022, 19:21 WAT New Informate 41 minutes wey don pass

Newcastle United impressive early season form continue to gain momentum with dia superb win for Tottenham wey lift dem up into fourth position for di Premier League table.

N﻿a Newcastle and Tottenham dem play di last match for di games wey happun for EPL for di weekend.

Newcastle first score twice before Tottenham reply with one goal.

Callum Wilson find di net from outside di box afta e collide with Hugo Lloris.

Video assistant referee (VAR) award di goal afta dem check for a foul and handball, but notin controversial dey about di second goal before half-time.

Na one poor clearance by Lloris wey Sean Longstaff intercept before Miguel Almiron beat one opponent and go round anoda to fire di shot under di Spurs keeper for im fifth goal in five league games.

Spurs score through Harry Kane low header from close range, dem award am afta anoda long VAR check for offside, but Newcastle hold on to secure di points.

While di Magpies extend dia unbeaten league run to seven games, Tottenham now don lost dia last two and dey in danger of going backwards. Dem currently dey third for di table wit 23 points, while Newcastle dey fourth wit 21 points.

S﻿ee di summary of di oda games for di weekend wey see Arsenal retain dia top position.

S﻿outhampton 1-1 Arsenal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Southampton and Arsenal players during dia game

Mikel Arteta describe Arsenal 1-1 draw with Southampton as "a lesson" as di Gunners drop points for only di second time dis season for St Mary's on Sunday.

Stuart Armstrong score to stretch di Saints' unbeaten league run to three matches.

Granit Xhaka bin don give di Gunners an early lead with im goal before Southampton equalise.

"E dey painful becos we bin wan to win again," Arteta tell BBC Match of di Day afta di game. "Credit to Southampton as well. We no get complaints."

Gabriel Martinelli shot bin dey deflected and go wide while Gabriel Jesus bin dey denied by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as di visitors bin threaten to double dia advantage before di Saints score.

Ralph Hasenhuttl team improve for di second half but bin need dat ogbonge last challenge from Elyounoussi to deny Jesus, who bin don break clear of di Southampton defence.

Martin Odegaard bin tink say e don put Arsenal back ahead not long afta Armstrong equaliser, but im effort dey disallowed afta di ball bin go out of play during di build-up.

"We create big chances wey we bin no use," Arteta tok. "For di Premier League, wen you no do dat wen you dey on top, you fit pay di price.

Arsenal still dey top di table wit 28 points.

M﻿ancity 3-1 Brighton

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Haaland na di first Manchester City player to score inside seven consecutive home games since Sergio Aguero for 2018

Erling Haaland score twice as Manchester City equal a 91-year-old top-flight record for dia 3-1 win against Brighton for di Etihad Stadium.

City bin dey complete dia 10th straight Premier League home win. Dem don score at least three goals for all of dem, sometin wey no side bin done do since Aston Villa, also across two seasons, for 1930 and 1931.

Haaland now get ogbonge 17 goals in 11 league games - and 12 for im last five home games.

However, na skippo Kevin de Bruyne score di best goal of di day, wen e curl one shot inside di top corner from 25 yards from Bernardo Silva inside pass.

E end di hopes of a Brighton comeback, wey bin come up afta Leandro Trossard second-half effort beat Ederson from di corner of di area.

As e be, Brighton still dey without a win under new boss Roberto de Zerbi, while Pep Guardiola side dey close to leaders Arsenal.

M﻿ancity dey second ontop di table wit 26 points.

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Casemiro score for Man Utd during dia game

Chelsea and Manchester United play draw wen dem meet for Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Na ogbonge match for di two sides. Jorginho goal for di 85th minute bin first give di Blues di lead. But Casemiro header, inside di extra time of di match deny Chelsea of dat crucial win for Stamford Bridge.