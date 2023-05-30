Transfer window: Where Bellingham, Kane, Messi, Rice and Osimhen go move to?

Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane na just four of di world-class players wey fit be on di move for wetin look set to be a huge transfer window dis summer.

Messi fit return to Barcelona? Declan Rice fit go for Arsenal?

Di transfer window for clubs for di Premier League next season go open on Wednesday, 14 June and close on Friday, 1 September.

Make we run through di rumours and gorge on some gossip as we dey look at di big names wey fit set to make a switch.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen don become di envy of Europe top clubs with im blockbuster performances for Napoli.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid na just some of di teams wey dey linked with di striker recently, making Osimhen one regular for di BBC Sport gossip column.

E be Serie A top scorer dis season with 23 goals for 30 games, powering Napoli to dia first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen fit end up for di Premier League?

Di 22-year-old idolise Chelsea striker Didier Drogba wen e dey gro up, and e bin reject 2016 Arsenal wen e sign im first professional contract with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Italian football expert James Horncastle tok on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast say Osimhen go cost more dan £90m, and "probably closer to" £130m.

Di striker make headlines for March wen e tok say: "I dey work so hard to make sure say I achieve my dream of playing for di Premier League some day."

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund youngest captain for age 19 and wey dem see "exceptional" by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Bellingham na one of football hottest properties for dis summer and Bundesliga on Monday name am player of di season.

Real Madrid don already dey for advanced toktok to sign di England midfielder and dem dey ready to pay about £89m - although belied dey say Dortmund wan £130m.

Manchester City also dey believed to get interest for di teenager wey bin play 42 times for his club this season, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists.

For April, Liverpool bin rule out signing di former Birmingham City star with Klopp saying di Reds' interest na like a "child wanting a Ferrari for Christmas".

Harry Kane

"Harry Kane, we go see you in June."

Manchester United fans bin dey chant to di Tottenham talisman during dia 2-2 draw for London in April. United, like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, plenti times don dey linked with di 29-year-old.

Spurs and Kane get decision to make. England record goalscorer get one year left on im contract and, if he no extend im, deal, fit leave for free at di end of next season.

Dem no dey doubt Kane ability - e don score 280 goals for 435 appearances for Spurs and dey 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

Spurs don keep hold of am before, two summers ago wen e try to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But as Spurs dey unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, di forward future for north London dey unclear.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice fit become di first West Ham captain to win a European trophy since England Bobby Moore lift di Cup Winners' Cup for 1965.

Before dia Europa League semi-final second-leg win for AZ Alkmaar, West Ham manager David Moyes say "a good chance" dey say Rice go leave dis summer.

Di 24-year-old don reject all efforts to get am to sign an extension amid interest from virtually all of England top clubs.

Moyes accept say Rice fit leave for summer

Rice come through di youth system for West Ham and don dey capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of dia matches at last winter World Cup.

Reports dey fly about say Rice dey lean towards a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, but di Gunners fit gave to double di £72m dem bin pay for record signing Nicolas Pepe for 2019.

For April, Moyes say dem no go sell Rice for less than £150m - e believe say im star midfielder worth "north" of dat figure.

Lionel Messi

World Cup winner Lionel Messi go comot Paris St-Germain wen im contract expire dis summer.

Im relationship with PSG don spoil. On 3 May dem suspend am for two weeks after e waka go Saudi Arabia without dia permission.

Supporters bin boo am for im first game back.

Messi comot Barcelona in 2021 sake of financial issues for di club, but a move back to di Nou Camp, where e be all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 games, fit no be an option.

Barcelona get a wage bill of about £530m wey dem need to reduce by at least £177m.

Di 35-year-old don also attract interest from Inter Miami for Major League Soccer (MLS) and an eyewatering offer of about £350m to play for Saudi Arabia for one year with Al-Hilal.

Mount? Mbappe? Maddison? One ogbonge summer dey wait

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal dey set to battle am out for Mason Mount signature with di England midfielder wey no dey gree sign a new contract for Chelsea.

Mount deal dey end at di end of next season and di Blues don reportedly put a £70m price tag on di 24-year-old.

Brighton supporters dey face a nervy summer after manager Roberto de Zerbi say stars Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister "deserve to play for another level".

Brighton bi reject a bid from Arsenal of about £70m for Ecuador midfielder Caicedo for January, while World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Mac Allister don dey heavily linked with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, e dey possible say James Maddison dey move following Leicester relegation, wit Newcastle and Tottenham rumoured to get interest in di 26-year-old England midfielder.