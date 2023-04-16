Pipo don die inside shooting for one 16-year-old birthday party for US

one hour wey don pass

At least four pipo don die for one mass shooting for di US state of Alabama on Saturday.

Plenti pipo injure afta di incident for one 16th birthday party for di city of Dadeville, local media dey report am.

Di shooting happun around 22:30 (03:30 GMT) on Saturday.

"Dis morning, I grieve wit di people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians," state Govnor Kay Ivey tok.

"Violent crime no get any place in our state, and we dey stay closely updated by law enforcement as details dey comot," di govnor add for one statement on Twitter.