Wetin we know as Uganda confam fresh outbreak of Ebola virus

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

one hour wey don pass

One 24-year-old man wey dey infected with Ebola don die for central Uganda.

Dis na fresh outbreak wey health officials for Uganda dey confam.

Di health minister tell journalists say di victim bin show symptoms before di disease kill am.

E be resident of Ngabano village inside Mubende district, about 147km (91 miles) from di capital, Kampala.

Uganda Virus Research Institute confam di case of di relatively rare Sudan strain, di World Health Organization (WHO) tok for statement.

Dem say eight pipo with suspected symptoms dey receive medical care, and dem dey send staff go di affected area.

Di East African konti last report outbreak of di strain for 2012.