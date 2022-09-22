Zelensky wan 'just punishment' for Russia

Wia dis foto come from, United Nations Wetin we call dis foto, President Zelensky addresse di UN General Assembly by video-link

one hour wey don pass

Russia gatz face "just punishment" over im invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky don tell di UN General Assembly in New York.

Inside one pre-recorded video, di Ukrainian leader call for di creation of special war tribunal and detailed alleged war crimes by Russia.

E also set out one peace "formula", wey include more military support and to punish Russia on di world stage.

Im address receive standing ovation from many of di pipo wey attend di session.

For im introductory remarks, Oga Zelensky accuse Russia of causing "catastrophic turbulence" with im "illegal war".

E speak on di same day Russian President Vladimir Putin call up 300,000 military reservists for duty, one move wey don prompt rare protests on di streets of Russia.

Oga Zelensky say di move show im enemy no dey serious about peace toktok.

E condemn recently-announced plans in Russian-occupied areas of im country to hold so-called referendums on joining Russia - one plan wey Western leaders at di UN denounce on Tuesday.

Creating special tribunal go help hold Moscow to account for stealing territory and murdering thousands of pipo, Oga Zelensky tok.

E address di discovery of 445 new graves for Izyum, one north-eastern city recently retaken from Russian forces during a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Oga Zelensky detail allegations of war crimes for di city, wey include against one man wey dey said to bin chop castration and murdered.

"Why Russian military dey so obsessed wit castration?" e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Zelensky words receive standing ovation from some quarters

Di word "punishment" crop up some 15 times for Oga Zelensky speech, and na di first of im five non-negotiable conditions for peace.

Russia gatz face consequences for im aggression, e tok , through further sanctions and by di UN stripping Moscow of im powerful role as one permanent Security Council member.

E also call for Ukrainian lives to dey protected, and for di kontri internationally-recognised borders to be respected.

As im fourth and fifth conditions, e call for new security guarantees for Kyiv, and for di world to unite in calling out Moscow's armed aggression.

Later on Wednesday, di European Union foreign policy chief tok EU kontri bin agree to im Russia with new sanctions.

Josep Borrell tell reporters di new restrictions go target Russian individuals and di kontri economic sectors.

Sporting im signature green t-shirt for im video, Oga Zelensky thank di 101 kontri at di UN wey vote to allow am to address di assembly for one video rather than in person.

E blast di seven kontri wey include Russia wey vote against im video appearance, and criticise those wey don remain neutral during di conflict.

Despite Oga Zelensky suggestion say Russia no dey serious about negotiations, di two nations complete one major exchange of prisoners of war on Wednesday.