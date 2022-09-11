How gunmen attack S﻿enator Ifeanyi Ubah convoy, kill about five pipo for Anambra

A﻿bout five pipo don die afta gunmen attack di convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for Anambra state.

Di attack happun for Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Goment Area of di state.

D﻿i senator aide, Kamen Ogbonna confam di incident to BBC Pidgin.

V﻿iral video for social media show about three vehicles wit deadi bodi inside dem.

O﻿gbonna confam say di pipo wey die for di attack include di senator aides and police officers. But di senator wey bin dey inside bullet proof vehicle manage escape.

"﻿Wen dem reach dat market for Enugwu-Ukwu, dem run enta ambush. Dem begin dey fire dem from front and back. Some gunmen even begin dey come out from di market itself.

D﻿i driver manoeuvre im way out, den e dey able to escape. Dem fire several bullets on im own vehicle but e dey safe but some of my colleagues and police don dey confamed dead." E tok.

D﻿i aide express shock at di attack as di senator be friend to everybody so di incident shock dem.

"﻿E dey surprising becos Ifeanyi Ubah na friend of everybody, so I no know wetin dis wan fit mean, I no fit say, we go allow security agents to do dia work and make we see wetin dem go come up wit.

Di aide also confam say since di senator travel for di latest trip di route wia dem ambush am na im regular road.

"﻿Since e come back, e bin dey operate from Awka, since e come Anambra for dis trip, wetin e dey do be say wen e finish, e dey move from Awka wen e finish wit im engagement for di day e dey go back to Awka, so dat road na di route e bin don dey pass regularly for di last three-four days regularly without fail, so na either in di evening or in di night once e finish wit im engagement of di day, e dey move to Awka, so na regular route anybody wey wa target am go knolw for sure say e go pass dat place." E tok.

D﻿i aide add say di senator dey in a safe place.

W﻿etin police tok

According to local tori pipo, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, say di Commissioner of Police for Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, don already lead operatives to di scene for Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

E add for statement say although details of incident no clear, operatives dey on ground dia to monitor di situation.

Di statement also say police dey committed to get to di root of di mata.

I﻿nsecurity for di South East

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah wey dey represent Anambra South Senatorial Zone, na di Young Progressive Party candidate for di 2021 November Anambra state govnorship poll.

For exclusive interview e do wit BBC Pidgin den, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bin call on south east govnors to take proactive approach and not to dey shy away for di mata of di insecurity for di region.

Di senator bin accuse govnors for south east say dem no dey do enough on di mata on insecurity for di state.

"Secure our state, no be to carry one point something billion naira monthly allocation, we no need more dan 200 million a month to secure Anambra state.

We wan secure di state, we wan chase away criminality, infact make I tell you, I wan accuse di govnors say na dem dey fund dis insecurity so dem go dey eat a lot of money, if not, to secure dis state na just one small little tin." E bin tok.

D﻿i senator tok bin come at a time di region record some high profile attacks and killings of pipo including security personnel.

O﻿da high profile attacks for di region recently

For May 2021, gunmen for Imo State assassinate Barrister Ahmed Gulak, wey be former political adviser to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Di Imo State Police Command bin confam to BBC say "bandits block Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu for Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area".Dem come shoot am dead wen im dey on im way to Owerri airport to catch flight to Abuja.

Meanwhile for September same year, Dr. Chike Akunyili husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili die afta some unknown gunmen shoot am.