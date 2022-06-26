Russia don promise Belarus Iskander-M nuclear-capable missiles

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di Iskander - wey dey here na old photo - e get range of up to 500km (310 miles)

26 June 2022, 11:12 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Russia go send nuclear capable short-range missiles go dia supporter kontri, Belarus in di coming months.

President Vladmir Putin wey give dis informate say di Iskander-M systems “fit fire ballistic cruise missiles, both di old and nuclear types”.

Di systems range reach up to 500km (310 miles).

Tensions between Russia and di West don bad well-well, following President Putin decision to invade Ukraine on 24 February.

Oga Putin don tok many times about nuclear weapons since then wey some don interpret as warning to Western kontris say make dem no chook mouth.

For St Petersburg wen e dey tok, oga Putin say Russia go help adjust Belarusian SU-25 warplanes so dat dem go fit carry nuclear weapons.

Why Russia dey give Belarus nuclear weapons

For Saturday televised meeting with im Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for St Petersburg, oga Putin say: "We don make one decision: within di next few months we go hand over give Belarus di Iskander-M tactical missile systems."

E say all di details of di transfer go dey worked out by di ministries of defence of di two countries.

Iskander missiles don already dey Kaliningrad, one small Russian Baltic exclave between Nato members Lithuania and Poland.

Di two presidents also discuss Lithuania's decision to prevent some goods being transported to and from Kaliningrad - one move wey vex Moscow.

The Belarusian leader say Lithuania move na like say "sort of declaration of war" and "unacceptable".

Steel and some oda Russian goods dey come under di EU sanctions wey edy imposed over Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania say dis measure affect only 1% of di normal Russian goods transit on di route, as e dismiss Russian talk of a "blockade" of Kaliningrad.

Latest on Russia - Ukraine attack

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russian forces don bomb di main road from Lysychansk to Bakhmut, but so far don fail to block am

On Saturday Ukraine say Russian forces don "fully occupy" di key eastern city of Severodonetsk, afta weeks of violent fighting.

Taking di city mean say Russia now dey control nearly all Luhansk region and dia neighbouring Donetsk - di two regions wey form di huge industrial Donbas.

E add say di war wit Russia don enta emotionally difficult stage and e no know how many more blows and losses still dey.

On Friday night, Russia launch shoot missiles for targets for di north and west of Ukraine. At least three pipo don die and more fit dey buried under rubble for di town of Sarny west of Kyiv, one local official tok.

Some of di rockets dem fire na from Belarus, Ukraine tok. Belarus bin provide logistical support to Russia but dia army officially no take part for di crisis.