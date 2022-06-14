Chile 1 - 3 Ghana: Abdul Manaf help 9-man Black Stars win Kirin Cup 3rd-place

9-man Ghana team beat Chile 3-1 to get Kirin Cup 3rd-place

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Football Association Wetin we call dis foto, Black Stars Squad against Chile

47 minutes wey don pass

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf turn hero of de day for Ghana as dem beat Chile in de ongoing Kirin Cup for Japan on penalties.

After playing de full 90 minutes plus extra time, both Ghana and Chile no get any goal.

Ghana however suffer setback when in de 65th minute, A. Asiedu collect red card bringing dem to 10 men against 11 for Chile.

As if that no be enough, Mubarak Wakaso chop second yellow card in de 78th minute of de game.

Dis bring de Black Stars team to 9 men against 11.

De Black Stars however hold de game, manage neutralize de offense of dia opponent, Chile until full time with just nine men.

De game proceed to penalty shootout where de unexpected happen.

Ghanaian keeper, Abdul Manaf save de two penalties from Chile, wey Chile miss dia third spot kick.

Ghana on de other hand score all dia three spot kicks, giving dem de much deserved win.

Dis win by de Black Stars mean dey dey return home with 3rd place position after dem beat de South American side.

Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi, Lamptey and other players Ghana dey pursue for 2022 Fifa World Cup squad 9th June 2022

Black Stars campaign ahead of World Cup

Dis win with only nine players by de Black Stars be major boost to dia morale after dem suffer heavy defeat to Japan in dia previous game.

Black Stars suffer dia first defeat under leadership of de new coach Otto Addo after Japan trash dem by four goals to one.

De first two games of de Black Stars ahead of de World Cup Qualifiers against Nigeria end in draws.

But dis be enough for de Black Stars to book dia place in de tournament ahead of Nigeria.

Ghana secure dia first victory under new management by defeating Madagascar by 3 goals to nil.

However in de next game against Central African Republic dem play 1-1 draw.

Black Stars lose dia exciting form ahead of de Japan international friendly after most of de top players miss de match over injury, health issues den different personal reasons.