'I spend ₦60 million on Ummukulthum because I love am'

23 minutes wey don pass

47-year-old Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, don testify for di case of murder against am for di Kano State High Court.

Geng-Quangrong say e don spend ova ₦60 million on im Nigerian girlfriend 22-year-old Ummukulthum Sani.

Frank wey bin dey live for di Railway Quarters for Kano dey stand trial on top accuse say im kill Ummukulthum.

Di defendant tok on Wednesday say dem meet through a friend.

E say, "For June 2020, Ummukulthum bin get my number from her friend and call me say she love me, and by di grace of God, she go marry me.

"We start to date for July 2020 and she start to dey ask me for money. I give am all di money wey she want because I love am.

"I transfer ova ₦60 million to her bank account. ₦18 million for her to start business, ₦4 million for house and ₦6 million for University."

E also add say wen e bin dey come pick her up from house for dinner, di mama dey always welcome am with open arms.

For February 2022, Frank tell court say Ummukulthum bin marry anoda pesin and di heartbreak make am comot go Abuja.

E say, "she still continue to dey call me and chat me up for Whatsapp and continue to dey ask me money".

E say on September 13, 2022 Ummukulthum bin ask am for money to continue wit di house she bin dey build for Abuja.

E say im tell am say e no get money and na so she stop to dey pick im calls.

Frank tell court say, "She tink say I broke na why I no wan spend on am like before. She come tell me say she don find new bobo and later she send di new bobo picture for WhatsApp wey vex me."

Wetin we call dis foto, Chinese national Geng Quanrong deny accuse say im kill

Prosecution on di cases say dem dey follow di testimony wey oga Geng give for court well-well.

Hajiya Aisha Mahmud wey be director for di Ministry of Justice for Kano state tok dis one afta she comot from court.

"E ask di court make im call im witnesses again and ask court to call our witnesses again. We no know how many witnesses e go call, e just start today, but wen e finish to dey call im witnesses, e go close tomorrow".

Di High Court Judge, Justice Sanusi Ado adjorn di case to 12 January to continue to hear Mr Geng testimony.

Background of di case

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi Abdul

Family of di late lady and residents of Janbulo wia she bin dey stay bin tell BBC Pidgin say Ummukulthum Sani and Geng bin dey date for sometime and wetin cause di problem no too dey clear at di time.

Eyewitnesses say dem slit di throat of Ummu on Friday night wen dem find her.

Bappa Sani na pesin wey dey stay same street with Ummukulthum and e tok say Ummu as dem dey call her bin marry before but di marriage no last before she start relationship wit di Chinese national, Geng.

“We sabi her for our street wella, she bin marry before but now na divorcee she be na afta sometime we hear say she don dey date dis Chinese man.”

“Yesterday (Friday) night, me I comot and no dey house na im pipo for my area call to tell me wetin happun say di Chinese man jump fence to gain access to her room before using knife to kill her.” E tok.

Ahmad Abdullahi na friend of di family and say dem dey inside di house but step out to go chop wen di incident happun.

“Ummu house na wia I dey most of di time because na like my family too, so me and her brother just comot to go chop around 9:35pm and by di time we come back we just see pipo full for front of di house na dia we know wetin happun.

“Geng na her long time boyfriend even before she marry dem dey togeda. Everybody for di house know am, in fact sometimes na inside di house dem dey siddon gist sef.

“Wetin I know be say dem dey get issues lately and she tell am say she no do again na wetin vex am be dat.”

E add say dem catch Geng as e bin allgedly dey try run comot di crime scene.

“Na afta, as e dey try escape na im some pipo catch am in fact e first run come return to carry im car wey e park na dia dem hold am.