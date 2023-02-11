How woman try to kill her lookalike sake of her identity

Viktoria Nasyrova (left) and Olga Tsvyk (right)

11 February 2023

Dem don find one Russian woman wey dey stay for New York city guilty of attempted murder of pesin wey resemble am to tiff her identity.

Viktoria Nasyrova bin try to kill her hairstylist Olga Tsvyk for 2016 with cheesecake wey she sama ogbonge sleeping medicine inside.

But Ms Tsvyk survive and wen she comot hospital find out say dem do tiff her identity documents.

Dem go sentence Nasyrova next month and she dey face up to 25 years for prison.

Dat time, di two of dem bin resemble, as dem get dark hair and di same complexion ad both of dem dey speeak Russian.

Di jury bin hear testimony say, or August 2016, Nasyrova wey be 47 now bin go her hardresser house for Queens with box of cheesecake.

She chop two slices before she come carry di third give Ms Tsvyk wey be 35 dat time. Na im di woman start to vomit and go lie down.

Viktoria Nasyrova dey wanted for Russia for murder

Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney tok for statemnet say, "before she pass out, di woman last memory na of di defendant as she dey waka round her room."

Ms Tsvyk friend find am di next day, as dem don change her clothes to lace underwear and pills upandan like she try kill herself.

Wen she gfinally reach house, Ms Tsvyk no see her Ukrainian passport and US work permit again. Also jewellry and about $4,000 cash follow dey missing, according to prosecutor opening statement.

Dem find strong sleeping medicine wey dem dey call Phenazepam inside di remaining cheesecake and di medicine wey dem find for ground sef na di same medicine.

Nasyrova wey dey stay for Brooklyn bin dey convicted on Thursday for attempted murder , assault and ulawful imprisonment.

No be di first time she don enta gbege with di law.

For 2015, Interpol issue red notice for her arrest becaise of di murder of one woman for Rssia a year before.

She bin dey accused say she kill her neighbour Alla Alekseenko and then tiff her life savings.

Nasyrova wey US tori pipo say na former dominatrix don also gbab accuse say she drug and tiff from men she meet for dating websites.