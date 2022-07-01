Barcelona hijack Raphinha deal from Chelsea?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Barcelona don surpass Chelsea bid for Raphinha

56 minutes wey don pass

Barcelona ready to make offer wey reach £60m for Leeds United winger Raphinha, 25, as dem wan beat Chelsea to di Brazil international's signature. (Times)

Chelsea dey make progress in dia talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, 22, but Juventus want the Netherlands international's £102m clause to dey activated. (Telegraph)

Richarlison don complete im Tottenham medical in Brazil ahead of finalising a £60m move from Everton.(Sky)

Manchester City will go only sell defender Nathan Ake, 27, if dem get replacement with the Netherlands international linked with return to former club Chelsea. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus want Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in a swap deal for dia France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United don join Newcastle for battle to sign £50m-rated French defender Benoit Badiashile, 21, from Monaco. (Nice-Matin)

West Ham United dey wait for decision from former United player Jesse Lingard. The Hammers feel they have made a good offer (Sky)

Bayern Munich don reject a third bid from Barcelona for Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, with di German champions wanting £43m. (Bild)