Tobi Amusan set new African record

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tobi Amusan afta her win for di 2022 World Diamond League Championships for Paris, France

one hour wey don pass

Oluwatobiloba Amusan don win di 100 Metres Women's Hurdles event for di World Athletics Diamond League for Paris France.

She set new African record of 12.41 seconds as she break Nigerian -Spanish Gloria Alozie African Championships Record of 12.77 for Dakar, Senegal for 1998.

Di Nigerian female hurdler, don become number 3 for di world inside 2022.

Na only number one Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.37 seconds) and Alaysha Johnson (12.40 seconds ) na im dey ahead of her now.

Na small tin wey make Amusan no win any medal for di 2020 Olympics wey happun for Tokyo, sake of say she start slow, she finish 4th.

She start slow again dis time but pick up for middle of di race.

Wetin be World Athletics Diamond League?

Di Diamond League na di competition for di athletic season, annual series of outdoor track and field meetings wey World Athletics dey organise.

Di 2022 Diamond League na di thirteenth season.

Di competition na a revision to di top level athletics series since Diamond League foundation for 2010.

Na 32 events dem dey compete in, and di dual-meet final format dey due to dey replaced by a single final, wey for expand di number of meetings to 14.

Na top track and field athletes from around di world dey compete for di annual event.

Who be Tobi Amusan?

Oluwatobiloba Amusan na Nigerian Hurdler.

Dem born her on April 23, 1997 and she from Ijebu-Ode

She dey school for University of Texas, afta she finish from Our Lady of Apostles Secondary school, Ijebu-Ode.

She finish 4th for di 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she just set new African record.

She be Nigeria National Champion and currently rank No 3 for di world.

She don win plenti Gold medals for Nigeria, especially for di Commonwealth Games.

African Games and di African Championships both for Relay.