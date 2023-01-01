'Look 2023 wit Hope' - Buhari, world leaders new year message

1 January 2023

As di world welcome 2023 wit public gatherings, fireworks, and elaborate celebrations, several prominent world leaders extend greetings and share messages of positivity and hope.

Some of dem issue statements while odas use do radio and television broadcast – e get odas wey also use social media pass dia message.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari ask Nigerians to look year 2023 wit hope and as a year to move forward as a nation towards unity, progress and prosperity.

Di Nigeria leader tok dis one for im New Year message to Nigerians.

Dis go be President Muhammadu last New Year message as im tenure go end for May 2023.

Di president wey take stock of im administration for di last seven and half years add say im do im best to serve di kontri even though some pipo get dia own interpretations and opinions of dia executive legacies.

Wia dis foto come from, AP Media/Reuters/Others

President Muhammadu Buhari focus for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESINA Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari new year message

President Muhammadu Buhari say 2023 go be year wen im administration go work to deliver key priorities on Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption (SEA).

2023 General Elections

Buhari say 2023 na important year for di kontri as pipo go vote to elect new administration.

E say Nigerians get responsibility to ensure say di elections dey free and fair. E also advice make pipo no allow politicians use dem to scata or cause violence for di elections.

“We go also focus on ensuring say free and fair elections go hold come February 2023.”

Security

Di Nigerian leader urge citizens to assist security agencies wit information and community intelligence. E say for Nigeria to dey peaceful, na all of us responsibility.

Buhari add say di focus on security for 2023 na to continue to engage, push back plus dismantle both di internal and external extremist and criminal group.

“Our security forces dey work in partnership to ensure di wins we don get in war against insurgency, banditry, secession.”

Economy

Buhari say di administration for 2023 go focus on building economic growth through di national economic diversification agenda wey support Nigerians to grow dia own food and growth for di non-oil sectors.

“Di ongoing infrastructure revolution by our administration go see us deliver di key projects across di Nation in power, rail, roads, ports and technology.”

Anti-Corruption

Di president say goment dey committed to stop all kain corruption for di kontri through collabo wit all di arms of goment to effectively prosecute di fight.

African leaders New year message

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa say time don reach for fresh starts for some aspects wey dey affect di pipo daily lives and to make resolutions to do tins well.

E say 2022 na difficult year wey South Africans endure di hardships wey lead to increased unemployment, poverty and persistent inequality.

“On top of all dis we don get to deal wit di rising cost of living and an energy crisis. We also get burden of di loss of loved ones to a number of tragedies.

President Williams Ruto of Kenya say goment dey committed to reviving di economy.

E say goment no go run away from making tough decisions wey go enable sustainable economic growth.

“Di removal of subsidies on basic commodities save di kontri over Ksh 25 billion monthly. Goment dey also implement a debt management plan to reduce di kontri loan burden,” Di president tok.

On im part, Uganda president Yoweri Museveni tok about how im goment dey try manage di economy despite global economic crisis.

E also tk about security and Uganda contribution to di peace keeping mission of di Democratic Republic of Congo.

World leaders also drop dia messages

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for video message say, “I dey so proud of dis kontri."

US President Joe Biden tell Americans say dem dey look forward to a “great year”, as 2023 go witness di implementation of significant bills wey dem pass year. “

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi say: “Make una get great 2023! Wey go dey filled wit hope, happiness and lots of success.”