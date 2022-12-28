'I suffer, hawk orange to send my daughter go school to become lawyer'

28 December 2022

Di mama of Bolanle Raheem, di lawyer wey police officer allegedly shoot and kill for Ajah area of Lagos Nigeria dey heartbroken about wetin happun to her pikin.

She tok wen di state Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi pay di family a condolence visit for dia house on Tuesday evening.

"Commissioner, e no easy, pikin wey I dey train since baby, I suffer ontop her, I hawk orange e no get wetin I no do so she go become lawyer, na wen I suppose dey experience happiness sake of her, so God abeg fight for me."

Bolanle mama tok as she dey heartbroken and dem dey hold her.

Di Lagos police commissioner assure di family say justice go prevail.

“Di pesin wey do am no go go unpunished,” e tok.

Barrister Bolanle Raheem bin die afta one ASP from Ajiwe Police station shoot her wen she and her family dey return from church on Christmas Day.

Lagos State Police Command confam say dem don arrest di policeman and don take am to di state CID for further investigation.

Meanwhile, dem go charge di suspects for di alleged extrajudicial killing of Bolanle Raheem, to court soon, according to di Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for Lagos State, Moyo Onigbanjo.

E also tok on Tuesday wen e visit di victim family for di Ajah area of di state, according to one statement by di state Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

“We get di permission of Mr Govnor to tell you say justice go happun for dis mata. Di mata go dey charged to court as soon as di police send us di case file. I go lead di prosecution to show di seriousness di goment attach to di mata” Onigbanjo, wey represent Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin tok.

Who be Bolanle Raheem?

Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.