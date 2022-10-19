'N﻿o authority get power to force us to register affiliate unions'

Wetin we call dis foto, M﻿embers of di NLC for di last joinbodi Mega rally wit ASUU sake of strike

L﻿ocal media dey report say Nigeria goment wan make di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to register di new academic unions for public universities.

Di unions showface recently sake of di 8-months long strike wey di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) bin get before dem end di strike last weekend.

Di unions wey be di Congress for Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and di Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) bin get recognition by di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige for Abuja di Nigeria capital.

C﻿ONUA don dey exist for background since 2018 but na dis long ASUU strike make dem showface publicly.

W﻿etin NLC tok

Head of Information and Public Affairs, Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Benson Upah tell BBC Pidgin say dem no sabi any authority wey give di Minster of Labour and Employment di power to force dem to register unions.

"We no know any authority wey empower di Minister of Labour and Employment to direct or force di Congress to register affiliate unions" e tok.

Meanwhile NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, bin don tell goment to kolet di letters wey dem give di unions back, sake of say dia registration dey against di laws wey dey guide trade union for Nigeria.

But oga Ngige wan make di NLC allow di new unions to exist sake of Freedom of Association.

W﻿etin don happun before?

For early October, 2022, Nigeria goment give certificates of registration to two new unions for di academic sector .

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige na im present di certificates to di new unions.

Dis act no sweet di belle of pipo wey make dem chook mouth ontop.

Di Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) for Abuja.

CONUA and NAMDA na separate academic bodies wey dey differrnt from ASUU wey be di ogbonge union for public univeristies for many years.

"Dem dey try to break di rank of ASUU by approving di two breakaway factions."Na so one of Nigeria Labour Congress Senior Assistant General Secretary, Eustace Imoyera James, tell BBC Pidgin, as im react to goment decision to present di breakaway factions wit certificates of registration.

Di labour leader say dis na goment attempt to checkmate ASUU, to break di union rank for di strike wey dem don dey do since di last seven months wit no solution.

“Dis na clear sign of di goment try to play to di gallery [or do tins wey dem tink say na wetin pipo want] instead make dem address di issue wey dey ground -dem just dey funny.”

E﻿ven ASUU drag goment go court sake of say dem register to new academic unions wey dem say no dey constitutional for trade unions.