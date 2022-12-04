How Gunmen kidnap Worshippers from Nigerian mosque

Gunmen don attack one mosque for Funtua, Katsina State, northwestern Nigeria.

Di jaguda pipo open fire and kidnap almost twenty worshippers on Saturday night wen Muslim worshippers gada for prayers.

Nigerian police tok-tok pesin for Katsina state, Gambo Isah tell BBC say di Imam of di mosque and one oda worshipper wound - But dem don discharge dem from hospital afta dem collect treatment.

Oga Isah tok say a combined team of police, di military and local vigilante bin immediately rescue some of di pipo dem kidnap.

Im say 13 pipo still dey miss.

E add say dem dey make efforts to track down di suspected kidnappers and rescue di pipo wey di gunmen kidnap.

Insecurity and kidnapping for Nigeria

Dis kidnapping for Funtua na di latest, as Nigeria kontinu to battle wit armed gangs wey dey kidnap pipo for ransom.

K﻿idnapping na one of di main challenges wey Nigeria dey face.

N﻿o be di first time dis type of 'mass kidnapping' and attack dey happun for places of worship.

D﻿i wahala be say di jaguda pipo dey kidnap for churches, mosques, schools and oda public places.

D﻿em dey also kidnap individuals and groups of pipo.

For early September, 2022 Police rescue one of di bus passengers wey gunmen abduct.

And tori bin tok say di gunmen ask for 90 million naira ransom fee .

Na18 bus passengers di gunmen kidnap for one highway for Ondo State wen dem bin dey comeback from burial.

L﻿ocal media bin also report for October say gunmen kidnap some University of Nigeria, Nsukka students and dem also demand ransome.

F﻿or June 2022, gunmen enta one church for Owo, Ondo State Southwest Nigeria wen worshippers dey inside church.

Dem begin shoot and a total of 40 pipo die from dat attack.

Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu say 61 pipo na im wound wey dem cari go hospital for treatment.

Goment dey do anytin about insecurity?

Nigeria goment dey tok evritime say dem dey do evritin witin dia power for fight insecurity for di kontri.

Nigeria M﻿inister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed bin tok for February 2021 say no be only Nigeria dey face kidnapping issues, e add say oda developed kontris too dey face di problem.

"﻿Even for di most developed kontrisnof dis world, school kidnapping dey shele. Last year for U.S we see three to four school kidnappings and dat na for one of di most developed kontris for di world" e tok

P﻿ipo dey tink say since Katsina na di home state of President Muhammadu Buhari insecurity palava no go reach dia dormot but no be so e be.

D﻿em bin also attack President Muhammadu Buhari convey for im state dis year too.

Katsina na di home state of Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and e dey among di areas wey dey worst hit by di deadly katakata.